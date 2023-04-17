Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tours, France

Tours
1
15 properties total found
Castle 17 roomsin Tours, France
Castle 17 rooms
Tours, France
17 Number of rooms 1 200 m²
€ 1,650,000
SOUTH TOUR Castle 17 rooms 11 bedrooms 1200 m ² The castle, located on the banks of the Kr…
Castle 9 bedroomsin Tours, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Tours, France
23 Number of rooms 1 400 m²
€ 3,950,000
CHATEAU IN SOUTH TOUR Castle 23 rooms 9 bedrooms 1400 m ² Impressive and magnificent histo…
Castle 10 bedroomsin Tours, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Tours, France
680 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,490,000
Castlein Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
1 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,490,000
Castle 7 bedroomsin Tours, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Tours, France
450 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,150,000
1 room apartmentin Tours, France
1 room apartment
Tours, France
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 157,000
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2022  RESIDENCE L'INSPIRE   The new ICADE complex,…
2 room apartmentin Tours, France
2 room apartment
Tours, France
2 Number of rooms 41 m²
€ 206,000
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2022  RESIDENCE L'INSPIRE   The new ICADE complex,…
1 room apartmentin Tours, France
1 room apartment
Tours, France
1 Number of rooms 32 m²
€ 172,000
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2022  RESIDENCE L'INSPIRE   The new ICADE complex,…
4 room apartmentin Tours, France
4 room apartment
Tours, France
4 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 285,200
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2022  RESIDENCE L'INSPIRE   The new ICADE complex,…
3 room apartmentin Tours, France
3 room apartment
Tours, France
3 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 289,000
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2022  RESIDENCE L'INSPIRE   The new ICADE complex,…
3 room apartmentin Tours, France
3 room apartment
Tours, France
3 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 248,000
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2022  RESIDENCE L'INSPIRE   The new ICADE complex,…
Castlein Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
1 400 m²
€ 3,300,000
ELEGANT 18th-century ZAMOK in the LUAR Valley The former royal hunting residence is an elega…
Castlein Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
€ 1,250,000
This magnificent 3 * hotel complex is located in a 5.5 hectare wooded park with a 4-hole gol…
Castlein Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
850 m²
€ 1,150,000
The mid 19th century castle is a very beautiful reception area, with four beautiful large sa…
Castle 10 bedroomsin Tours, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Tours, France
1 080 m²
€ 2,310,000
The luxury castle is located 40 km from the city of Tour, the winemaking centre of the Loir…

Properties features in Tours, France

