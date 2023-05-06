Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in New Aquitaine, France

Bayonne
11
Rochechouart
9
Arcachon
4
44 properties total found
Castle 54 rooms in Charente, France
Castle 54 rooms
Charente, France
Rooms 54
Area 1 300 m²
€ 1,600,000
Castle 10 bedrooms in Gironde, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Gironde, France
Rooms 18
Area 1 036 m²
€ 2,300,000
Castle 10 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Castle in Bordeaux, France
Castle
Bordeaux, France
Area 1 000 m²
€ 3,400,000
Villa 4 room villa in La Teste-de-Buch, France
Villa 4 room villa
La Teste-de-Buch, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
€ 2,267,200
Villa 5 room villa in Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Villa 5 room villa
Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 550 m²
€ 11,550,000
Villa 6 room villa in Saint-Raphael, France
Villa 6 room villa
Saint-Raphael, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 700 m²
€ 14,000,000
Villa 6 room villa in Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Villa 6 room villa
Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 210 m²
€ 2,310,000
Villa 3 room villa in Noth, France
Villa 3 room villa
Noth, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
€ 1,094,000
Villa 3 room villa in Arcachon, France
Villa 3 room villa
Arcachon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
€ 934,500
Villa 3 room villa in Gujan-Mestras, France
Villa 3 room villa
Gujan-Mestras, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
€ 882,000
Castle 7 bedrooms in Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, France
Rooms 14
Area 540 m²
Price on request
Castle 6 bedrooms in Riberac, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Riberac, France
Rooms 14
Price on request
Castle 7 bedrooms in Dordogne, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Dordogne, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 500 m²
€ 1,350,000
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
€ 988,000
Chalet in Dordogne, France
Chalet
Dordogne, France
Area 4 m²
€ 3,100,000
Castle in Dordogne, France
Castle
Dordogne, France
Area 5 m²
€ 3,800,000
Castle in Monsegur, France
Castle
Monsegur, France
Area 14 m²
€ 2,700,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Biarritz, France
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
€ 995,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Biarritz, France
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 230 m²
€ 1,525,000
Chalet 16 bedrooms in Bordeaux, France
Chalet 16 bedrooms
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 115 m²
€ 3,297,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Biarritz, France
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 180 m²
€ 900,000
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 650 m²
€ 2,450,000
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 900 m²
€ 2,047,000
Chalet 43 bedrooms in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Chalet 43 bedrooms
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 43
Area 3 000 m²
€ 1,590,000
Castle 15 bedrooms in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Castle 15 bedrooms
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 15
Area 1 000 m²
€ 9,450,000
Castle 10 bedrooms in Dordogne, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Dordogne, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 900 m²
€ 6,200,000
Castle 13 bedrooms in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Castle 13 bedrooms
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 13
Area 1 255 m²
€ 3,950,000
Castle 12 bedrooms in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Castle 12 bedrooms
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 255 m²
€ 3,950,000
Castle 15 bedrooms in Dordogne, France
Castle 15 bedrooms
Dordogne, France
Bedrooms 15
Area 1 300 m²
€ 2,990,000

