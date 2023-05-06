Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in New Aquitaine, France

Bordeaux
6
Bayonne
4
28 properties total found
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
€ 345,700
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
€ 350,200
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
€ 360,200
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
€ 310,500
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
€ 325,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
€ 385,000
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
€ 298,000
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
€ 292,500
2 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
2 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
€ 310,000
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
€ 365,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
€ 365,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
€ 380,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
€ 350,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
€ 372,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
€ 395,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
€ 399,000
5 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
5 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 5
Area 142 m²
€ 600,000
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
€ 284,500
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
€ 279,500
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
€ 284,500
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
€ 289,500
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
€ 369,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
€ 379,000
5 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
5 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 5
Area 100 m²
€ 431,000
3 room apartment in Biarritz, France
3 room apartment
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€ 2,226,000
2 room apartment in Biarritz, France
2 room apartment
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 153 m²
€ 2,120,000
3 room apartment in Biarritz, France
3 room apartment
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
€ 970,000
3 room apartment in Biarritz, France
3 room apartment
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
€ 550,000

