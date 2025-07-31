  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiraty Arabskie
  3. Dubaj
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai.

Kompleks mieszkalny Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai.

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$458,151
BTC
5.4496133
ETH
285.6375310
USDT
452 966.6566150
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
11
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
ID: 28111
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 25.09.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Dubaj
  • Metro
    Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall (~ 900 m)

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Cegła
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    60

Szczegóły wnętrza

Ogrzewanie:

  • Ogrzewanie indywidualne

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Funkcje naprawy:

  • Stan surowy

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

O kompleksie

Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai.

An architectural masterpiece rising on Mohamed Bin Rashid Boulevard, just steps from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.
With over 60 storeys, Binghatti Skyblade sets a new standard for luxury high-rise living in the heart of Dubai.

Project Overview:

  • Developer: Binghatti Developers – renowned UAE luxury developer.

  • Location: Downtown Dubai, directly on the Boulevard – minutes to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall & Dubai Opera.

  • Units: approx. 619 residential units + 2 retail units.

  • Apartments: Studios, 1–3 bedroom units, Premium “Royal Suites” with private pools.

  • Completion / Handover: Q4 2027.

  • Ownership: Freehold for all nationalities.

Units & Prices:

Unit Type Approx. Size Price

Studio ~ 35 m² from 390.000€

1-Bedroom ~ 90 m² from 850.000€

2-Bedroom ~ 117 m² from 1.100.000€

Flexible payment plan available (e.g., 60/40: 10% booking, 50% during construction, 40% on handover).

Amenities & Features:

  • Rooftop infinity pool with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa & Downtown skyline.

  • Private pools in selected units & Royal Suites.

  • State-of-the-art fitness center, spa, yoga & wellness areas.

  • Jogging track, landscaped outdoor lounges, greenery.

  • Luxurious lobby with 24/7 concierge.

  • Co-working spaces & kids’ play areas.

  • Premium retail & dining within the tower.

Prime Downtown Location:

  • Heart of Downtown Dubai – 5 min walk to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera.

  • Excellent connectivity to Business Bay, DIFC & Sheikh Zayed Road.

  • Only 15 min to Dubai International Airport.

Investment Highlights:

  • Prestigious address – Downtown Dubai is a top global investment and rental market.

  • Expected rental yields 6–8% p.a. due to high demand for luxury units.

  • Strong capital appreciation potential – limited new supply in Downtown core.

  • Unique architectural design & rare features (private pools) increase resale value.

Conclusion:

Binghatti Skyblade is more than a building – it’s a landmark lifestyle and investment opportunity.
Whether for residency, a holiday home, or a high-yield investment, it offers luxury, prestige, and lasting value.

Reserve your unit today and secure your place in Downtown Dubai’s most iconic new tower!

Lokalizacja na mapie

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Moonsa Residences
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$241,018
Zespół mieszkaniowy Exclusive Seahaven Sky luxury apartments overlooking the marina, sea, islands, Ain Dubai, in Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$28,53M
Apartamentowiec Safa One: Ultra Luxury Homes in Prime Location
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$718,842
Apartamentowiec One residence OBG
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$364,748
Zespół mieszkaniowy New high-rise Apex Residence with swimming pools close to large shopping malls, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$230,223
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai.
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$458,151
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Pokaż kontakty
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Creek Vistas Heights
Zespół mieszkaniowy Creek Vistas Heights
Zespół mieszkaniowy Creek Vistas Heights
Zespół mieszkaniowy Creek Vistas Heights
Zespół mieszkaniowy Creek Vistas Heights
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Creek Vistas Heights
Zespół mieszkaniowy Creek Vistas Heights
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$454,472
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2026
Liczba kondygnacji 57
Powierzchnia 70 m²
1 obiekt nieruchomości 1
Czy od dawna interesują Cię inwestycje? Zainwestuj natychmiast w GWARANCJĘ DOCHODU w nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich! - Gwarantowany dochód z wynajmu średnio 11%. - Sprzyjający klimat podatkowy 0% na własność i wynajem. - Ochrona inwestorów przez organy nadzorcze RERA i …
Rodzaj obiektu
Powierzchnia, m²
Koszt, USD
Mieszkanie 1 pokój
70.0
454,472
Agencja
DDA Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence Saas Hills with swimming pools, Dubai Science Park/Arjan, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence Saas Hills with swimming pools, Dubai Science Park/Arjan, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence Saas Hills with swimming pools, Dubai Science Park/Arjan, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence Saas Hills with swimming pools, Dubai Science Park/Arjan, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence Saas Hills with swimming pools, Dubai Science Park/Arjan, Dubai, UAE
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence Saas Hills with swimming pools, Dubai Science Park/Arjan, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence Saas Hills with swimming pools, Dubai Science Park/Arjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$230,224
Saas Hills by SAAS Properties to niezwykły projekt, który łączy nowoczesny styl z naturalną harmonią, tworząc unikalne środowisko mieszkaniowe w dynamicznym obszarze Dubai Science Park, Arjan. Saas Hills, jest przeznaczony dla tych, którzy szukają równowagi między aktywnym życiem miejskim i …
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sobha Hartland II
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sobha Hartland II
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sobha Hartland II
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sobha Hartland II
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sobha Hartland II
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Sobha Hartland II
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sobha Hartland II
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Cena na żądanie
Rok realizacji 2025
DOM JEST TAM, GDZIE JEST HARTLANDSobha Hartland II to ekskluzywne sanktuarium składające się z mistrzowsko zaprojektowanych otwartych przestrzeni, alejek obsadzonych drzewami i parków liniowych. To osiedle mieszkaniowe łączące naturę z domem, gdzie wszyscy mieszkańcy mają wyłączny dostęp do …
Deweloper
Sobha Realty
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Emiraty Arabskie
Jak sprzedać mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: przewodnik krok po kroku dla osób fizycznych
31.07.2025
Jak sprzedać mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: przewodnik krok po kroku dla osób fizycznych
Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: 5 obiecujących nowych inwestycji w całym kraju
20.06.2025
Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: 5 obiecujących nowych inwestycji w całym kraju
Kup mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich z meblami: przegląd obiektów od 130 tys. euro do 2,4 mln euro.
13.01.2025
Kup mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich z meblami: przegląd obiektów od 130 tys. euro do 2,4 mln euro.
Rynek mieszkaniowy w Dubaju w dalszym ciągu odnotowuje rekordowe tempo wzrostu. Analityka od REALTING
24.12.2024
Rynek mieszkaniowy w Dubaju w dalszym ciągu odnotowuje rekordowe tempo wzrostu. Analityka od REALTING
Kredyt hipoteczny w Dubaju dla nierezydentów. Jak kupić nieruchomość na kredyt
18.12.2024
Kredyt hipoteczny w Dubaju dla nierezydentów. Jak kupić nieruchomość na kredyt
Dziedziczenie majątku i nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich
17.10.2024
Dziedziczenie majątku i nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich
Program emerytalny w Dubaju. Jak uzyskać wizę emerytalną do Dubaju
01.10.2024
Program emerytalny w Dubaju. Jak uzyskać wizę emerytalną do Dubaju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje