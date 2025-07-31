Kompleks mieszkalny Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai.

Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai.

An architectural masterpiece rising on Mohamed Bin Rashid Boulevard, just steps from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

With over 60 storeys, Binghatti Skyblade sets a new standard for luxury high-rise living in the heart of Dubai.

Project Overview:

Developer : Binghatti Developers – renowned UAE luxury developer.

Location : Downtown Dubai, directly on the Boulevard – minutes to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall & Dubai Opera.

Units : approx. 619 residential units + 2 retail units.

Apartments : Studios, 1–3 bedroom units, Premium “Royal Suites” with private pools.

Completion / Handover : Q4 2027.

Ownership: Freehold for all nationalities.

Units & Prices:

Unit Type Approx. Size Price

Studio ~ 35 m² from 390.000€

1-Bedroom ~ 90 m² from 850.000€

2-Bedroom ~ 117 m² from 1.100.000€

Flexible payment plan available (e.g., 60/40: 10% booking, 50% during construction, 40% on handover).

Amenities & Features:

Rooftop infinity pool with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa & Downtown skyline.

Private pools in selected units & Royal Suites.

State-of-the-art fitness center, spa, yoga & wellness areas.

Jogging track, landscaped outdoor lounges, greenery.

Luxurious lobby with 24/7 concierge.

Co-working spaces & kids’ play areas.

Premium retail & dining within the tower.

Prime Downtown Location:

Heart of Downtown Dubai – 5 min walk to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera.

Excellent connectivity to Business Bay, DIFC & Sheikh Zayed Road.

Only 15 min to Dubai International Airport.

Investment Highlights:

Prestigious address – Downtown Dubai is a top global investment and rental market.

Expected rental yields 6–8% p.a. due to high demand for luxury units.

Strong capital appreciation potential – limited new supply in Downtown core.

Unique architectural design & rare features (private pools) increase resale value.

Conclusion:

Binghatti Skyblade is more than a building – it’s a landmark lifestyle and investment opportunity.

Whether for residency, a holiday home, or a high-yield investment, it offers luxury, prestige, and lasting value.

Reserve your unit today and secure your place in Downtown Dubai’s most iconic new tower!