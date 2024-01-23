  1. Realting.com
  2. Tajlandia
  3. Pathum Wan Subdistrict

Nowe budynki na sprzedaż w Pathum Wan Subdistrict

Zespół mieszkaniowy ROMM CONVENT
Pathum Wan Subdistrict, Tajlandia
od
€365,531
Rok realizacji 2026
Liczba kondygnacji 32
Modern apartments in the very center of the city!Great option for investment!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 5%!The complex is located near the Sala Daeng metro station and Silom metro station. ROMM Convent, this complex boasts an exceptional location on Soi Convent, in the same lane as St Joseph's Convent School and opposite BNH Hospital. Uniquely spacious rooms with high 3-meter ceilings enhance natural air movement.Residential amenities: community pool, jacuzzi, onsen, collaboration space, conference room, children's pool, barbecue area, library, reading room, living room, community garden, fitness, community gym, reception, lobby, cafe, security, video surveillance.Infrastructure: - restaurants and cafes; - shopping centers and shops; - school; - hospitals.Location: - Sala Daeng metro station and Silom metro station; - Silom complex, Silom park, Sala Daeng public area and Silom Edge are just a few minutes away; - BNH Hospital, Chulalongkorn Hospital, 1 km; - Chulalongkorn University, 1.5 km; - Suvarnabhumi Airport, 35 km.We will tell you all the intricacies of purchasing real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the purchase of real estate for any request! Write or call, we will answer all your questions!
