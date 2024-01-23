Pathum Wan Subdistrict, Tajlandia

Modern apartments in the very center of the city!Great option for investment!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 5%!The complex is located near the Sala Daeng metro station and Silom metro station. ROMM Convent, this complex boasts an exceptional location on Soi Convent, in the same lane as St Joseph's Convent School and opposite BNH Hospital. Uniquely spacious rooms with high 3-meter ceilings enhance natural air movement.Residential amenities: community pool, jacuzzi, onsen, collaboration space, conference room, children's pool, barbecue area, library, reading room, living room, community garden, fitness, community gym, reception, lobby, cafe, security, video surveillance.Infrastructure: - restaurants and cafes; - shopping centers and shops; - school; - hospitals.Location: - Sala Daeng metro station and Silom metro station; - Silom complex, Silom park, Sala Daeng public area and Silom Edge are just a few minutes away; - BNH Hospital, Chulalongkorn Hospital, 1 km; - Chulalongkorn University, 1.5 km; - Suvarnabhumi Airport, 35 km.