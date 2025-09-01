  1. Realting.com
  Kompleks mieszkalny So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.

Kompleks mieszkalny So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.

Karon, Tajlandia
$116,000
7
ID: 28080
Data aktualizacji: 23.09.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Tajlandia
  • Region / Państwo
    Phuket
  • Okolica
    Mueang Phuket
  • Miasto
    Karon

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa biznesowa
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2026
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Located just 800 meters from Kata Beach, one of Phuket's most popular tourist destinations, the apartment complex offers ideal living, leisure, and investment opportunities.

Restaurants, shops, and spas are within walking distance, providing residents with a high level of comfort and convenience.

The complex comprises 686 apartments, all fully furnished using high-quality materials such as engineered stone and textured wood.

The interior is designed in a contemporary style, with an emphasis on ergonomics and functionality. Large windows and balconies provide ample natural light and stunning views of the natural landscape and sea.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 800 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2
  • Bathrooms: 1-2
  • Living area: 26 m² - 75 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)

Price includes: finishing, furniture package, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners

Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026

Amenities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • Outdoor lounge areas
  • Coworking areas
  • Garden and terrace for sunset viewing

Lokalizacja na mapie

Karon, Tajlandia

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Kompleks mieszkalny So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.
