  1. Realting.com
  2. Tajlandia
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny The Title Modeva Condominium is 500 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.

Kompleks mieszkalny The Title Modeva Condominium is 500 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.

Ban Bang Thao, Tajlandia
od
$136,000
BTC
1.6176929
ETH
84.7902025
USDT
134 461.0927930
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
8
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 28076
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 23.09.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Tajlandia
  • Region / Państwo
    Phuket
  • Okolica
    Thalang
  • Miasto
    Choeng Thale
  • Wioska
    Ban Bang Thao

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2026
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

This modern complex is located just 500 meters from the popular Bang Tao Beach, making it an excellent investment opportunity for comfortable living.

The complex comprises seven 7-story buildings, designed in a contemporary style using natural materials. The interiors and exteriors are inspired by oceanic forms and create an atmosphere of harmony and tranquility.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 500 meters
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 3
  • Living area: 30 m² - 148 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)

Included in the price: furniture package, finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioners.

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Facilities:

  • Wellness spa and hydrotherapy
  • Pools with waterfalls and jacuzzis
  • Gyms
  • Kids' clubs
  • Lounge areas
  • Over 59 unique relaxation areas and amenities
  • And much more

Lokalizacja na mapie

Ban Bang Thao, Tajlandia

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Laguna Bayside
Choeng Thale, Tajlandia
Cena na żądanie
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of villas with an exclusive clubhouse and panoramic views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Tajlandia
od
$924,355
Zespół mieszkaniowy New villas with swimming pools in a premium residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Ban Sa Pam, Tajlandia
od
$3,65M
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Tajlandia
od
$500,997
Zespół mieszkaniowy Gated complex of villas with swimming pools in the convenient area of Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani, Tajlandia
od
$428,635
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny The Title Modeva Condominium is 500 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.
Ban Bang Thao, Tajlandia
od
$136,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Zespół mieszkaniowy The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Zespół mieszkaniowy The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Zespół mieszkaniowy The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Zespół mieszkaniowy The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Zespół mieszkaniowy The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Phuket City Municipality, Tajlandia
od
$165,699
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2024
Liczba kondygnacji 8
NAJLEPSZA NIERUCHOMOŚĆ 40 000 $ NA TAJLANDII! WEZWANIE! DARMOWA KONSULTACJA. Planujesz zakup nieruchomości w Tajlandii? Pomożemy Ci wybrać DARMOWY obiekt, zorganizować bezpieczną umowę z programistą! - ekskluzywne nieruchomości; - pomoc w organizacji przeprowadzki; - roczny dochód z in…
Agencja
DDA Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy Diamond Condominium Phuket
Zespół mieszkaniowy Diamond Condominium Phuket
Zespół mieszkaniowy Diamond Condominium Phuket
Zespół mieszkaniowy Diamond Condominium Phuket
Zespół mieszkaniowy Diamond Condominium Phuket
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Diamond Condominium Phuket
Zespół mieszkaniowy Diamond Condominium Phuket
Choeng Thale, Tajlandia
od
$150,577
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2018
Liczba kondygnacji 7
Powierzchnia 32–245 m²
35 obiekty nieruchomości 35
Darmowe bilety do Phuket i z powrotem!*Dla kogo: Projekt Diamond Condominium Phuket jest idealny dla rodzin poszukujących wygodnej przestrzeni życiowej. Jest to również doskonała opcja dla inwestorów poszukujących dochodowych możliwości w Phuket, a także dla tych, którzy cenią sobie wysoki s…
Rodzaj obiektu
Powierzchnia, m²
Koszt, USD
Mieszkanie 1 pokój
32.0 – 49.0
132,270 – 247,244
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
50.0 – 154.1
182,659 – 671,751
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
80.0 – 245.0
361,318 – 987,210
Agencja
Tumanov Group
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy KAVE AVA
Zespół mieszkaniowy KAVE AVA
Zespół mieszkaniowy KAVE AVA
Zespół mieszkaniowy KAVE AVA
Zespół mieszkaniowy KAVE AVA
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy KAVE AVA
Zespół mieszkaniowy KAVE AVA
Tha Khlong Town Municipality, Tajlandia
od
$61,445
Liczba kondygnacji 8
Świetna opcja inwestycyjna! Rentowność od 5%! Idealne zarówno do zamieszkania na stałe, jak i pod wynajem! Dom gotowy! Apartamenty są w pełni umeblowane! Korzystna lokalizacja kompleksu zwiększy popyt na wynajem! Nowoczesne apartamenty w pobliżu głównej drogi w rejonie Klong Nuen…
Agencja
DDA Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Tajlandia
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Długoterminowe wizy Tajlandii: jak uzyskać wizę Elite na 5, 10 i 20 lat
14.05.2025
Długoterminowe wizy Tajlandii: jak uzyskać wizę Elite na 5, 10 i 20 lat
„Zimowałam już w Tajlandii, na Bali i Sri Lance”. Jak przygotować się do pierwszego zimowania i co wziąć pod uwagę przy wyborze lokalizacji?
12.02.2024
„Zimowałam już w Tajlandii, na Bali i Sri Lance”. Jak przygotować się do pierwszego zimowania i co wziąć pod uwagę przy wyborze lokalizacji?
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje