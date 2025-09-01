  1. Realting.com
  2. Tajlandia
  3. Rawai
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.

Kompleks mieszkalny Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.

Rawai, Tajlandia
od
$157,000
BTC
1.8674837
ETH
97.8828073
USDT
155 223.4674154
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
7
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 28074
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 23.09.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Tajlandia
  • Region / Państwo
    Phuket
  • Okolica
    Mueang Phuket
  • Miasto
    Rawai

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2025
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Babylon Sky Garden 2 is a new residential complex in Phuket, located in the Rawai area.

The project covers over 3,200 square meters and comprises a five-story building with 49 stylish apartments, ranging in size from 43 square meters to 147 square meters.

The condominium is located just 250 meters from Rawai Beach, providing easy access to beach activities and local restaurants. International schools, hospitals, cinemas, and shopping centers are nearby, making it an ideal location for both living and investing.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 250 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2
  • Bathrooms: 1-3
  • Living area: 43 m² - 147 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company - Rental Pool 70/30)

Price includes: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioning.

Interest-free installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2025

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools with relaxation areas
  • Children's playground
  • Relaxation areas
  • Restaurants
  • Fitness center
  • And much more

Lokalizacja na mapie

Rawai, Tajlandia

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Tajlandia
od
$192,947
Zespół mieszkaniowy New luxury complex of villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools close to the beaches and the airport, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Tajlandia
od
$889,092
Zespół mieszkaniowy Buy-to-let luxury furnished apartments near Bang Tao and Surin beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Tajlandia
od
$169,874
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches and Laguna Golf Corse, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Tajlandia
od
$1,55M
Zespół mieszkaniowy California Rawai
Rawai, Tajlandia
Cena na żądanie
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Rawai, Tajlandia
od
$157,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy WamDom Villas Rawai
Zespół mieszkaniowy WamDom Villas Rawai
Zespół mieszkaniowy WamDom Villas Rawai
Zespół mieszkaniowy WamDom Villas Rawai
Zespół mieszkaniowy WamDom Villas Rawai
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy WamDom Villas Rawai
Zespół mieszkaniowy WamDom Villas Rawai
Rawai, Tajlandia
od
$369,770
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2025
Liczba kondygnacji 2
500 m do morza, niezawodny deweloperO kompleksie:Wamdom Villas Rawai to ekskluzywny kompleks składający się z 7 jednostek: 3 dwupiętrowych willi z basenami i 4 trzypiętrowych domów szeregowych. Powierzchnia jednostek waha się od 238 do 258 mkw. Kompleks znajduje się w odległości spaceru od p…
Agencja
Tumanov Group
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with a swimming pool, a park and a lake near the beach and a yacht club, Pattaya, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with a swimming pool, a park and a lake near the beach and a yacht club, Pattaya, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with a swimming pool, a park and a lake near the beach and a yacht club, Pattaya, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with a swimming pool, a park and a lake near the beach and a yacht club, Pattaya, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with a swimming pool, a park and a lake near the beach and a yacht club, Pattaya, Thailand
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with a swimming pool, a park and a lake near the beach and a yacht club, Pattaya, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with a swimming pool, a park and a lake near the beach and a yacht club, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Tajlandia
od
$2,62M
Oferujemy wille z basenem i ogrodami. Luksusowy klub, działalność nad jeziorem i rozrywka premium - wszystko to przynosi różnorodność i jasność do życia.Cechyklubbasenparkjeziorokawiarniabarrestauracjacentrum fitnessobszar współpracyInstalacje - 80 / 20.Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura …
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy Investment eco condominium with guaranteed yield of 5%, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy Investment eco condominium with guaranteed yield of 5%, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy Investment eco condominium with guaranteed yield of 5%, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy Investment eco condominium with guaranteed yield of 5%, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy Investment eco condominium with guaranteed yield of 5%, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy Investment eco condominium with guaranteed yield of 5%, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Tajlandia
od
$157,639
Kondominium inwestycyjne o gwarantowanym dochodzie w wysokości 5% jest przeznaczone na krótkoterminowe życie i maksymalizację zwrotu z inwestycji z czynszów.Filozofia projektu zakłada wykorzystanie zrównoważonych materiałów, optymalizację przestrzeni i zachowanie zasobów naturalnych. Oferuje…
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Tajlandia
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Długoterminowe wizy Tajlandii: jak uzyskać wizę Elite na 5, 10 i 20 lat
14.05.2025
Długoterminowe wizy Tajlandii: jak uzyskać wizę Elite na 5, 10 i 20 lat
„Zimowałam już w Tajlandii, na Bali i Sri Lance”. Jak przygotować się do pierwszego zimowania i co wziąć pod uwagę przy wyborze lokalizacji?
12.02.2024
„Zimowałam już w Tajlandii, na Bali i Sri Lance”. Jak przygotować się do pierwszego zimowania i co wziąć pod uwagę przy wyborze lokalizacji?
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje