Penthouse na Sprzedaż w Stambuł, Turcja

Penthouse 2 pokoi w Beyoglu, Turcja
Penthouse 2 pokoi
Beyoglu, Turcja
Pokoje 2
Liczba łazienek 1
Powierzchnia 70 m²
Piętro 6/6
Spacious 1+1 Flat for Sale in Beyoğlu, Firüzağa Mahallesi (Available for AIRBNB Use) …
€ 250,000
Penthouse 5 pokojów w Sariyer, Turcja
Penthouse 5 pokojów
Sariyer, Turcja
Pokoje 5
Liczba łazienek 2
Powierzchnia 297 m²
Piętro 5/5
Istanbul Apartments Offering Forest and Sea Air Together in Sarıyer. Fabulous apartments are…
€ 833,000
Penthouse 3 pokoi w Sariyer, Turcja
Penthouse 3 pokoi
Sariyer, Turcja
Pokoje 3
Liczba łazienek 1
Powierzchnia 186 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 5
Istanbul Apartments Offering Forest and Sea Air Together in Sarıyer. Fabulous apartments are…
€ 616,000
Penthouse 7 pokojów w Marmara Region, Turcja
Penthouse 7 pokojów
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 7
Liczba łazienek 5
Powierzchnia 363 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 4
Istanbul Apartments Close to TEM Access Road in Esenyurt. Spacious apartments are located in…
€ 716,000
Penthouse 4 pokoi w Beyoglu, Turcja
Penthouse 4 pokoi
Beyoglu, Turcja
Pokoje 4
Liczba łazienek 2
Powierzchnia 243 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 9
Apartments in Beyoglu Istanbul with Modern City Concept. Apartments are located in Beyoglu, …
€ 1,200,000
Penthouse 5 pokojów w Kartal, Turcja
Penthouse 5 pokojów
Kartal, Turcja
Pokoje 5
Liczba łazienek 3
Powierzchnia 289 m²
Key-Ready Apartments in the Ideal Location of Istanbul. Great sea and island view apartments…
€ 799,000
Penthouse 5 pokojów w Marmara Region, Turcja
Penthouse 5 pokojów
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 5
Liczba łazienek 4
Powierzchnia 255 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 16
Istanbul Apartments Close to All Amenities in Maltepe. Istanbul apartments for sale are loca…
€ 983,000
Penthouse 7 pokojów w Marmara Region, Turcja
Penthouse 7 pokojów
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 7
Liczba łazienek 4
Powierzchnia 250 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 16
Istanbul Apartments Close to All Amenities in Maltepe. Istanbul apartments for sale are loca…
€ 946,000
Penthouse 4 pokoi w Marmara Region, Turcja
Penthouse 4 pokoi
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 4
Liczba łazienek 2
Powierzchnia 285 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 21
Islands and Sea View Chic Real Estate in Istanbul Kartal. Luxurious real estate in Istanbul …
€ 867,000
Penthouse 5 pokojów w Marmara Region, Turcja
Penthouse 5 pokojów
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 5
Liczba łazienek 2
Powierzchnia 228 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 6
Istanbul Real Estate in a Luxurious Complex in Uskudar. Stunning real estate is located in h…
€ 538,000
Penthouse 3 pokoi w Marmara Region, Turcja
Penthouse 3 pokoi
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 3
Liczba łazienek 1
Powierzchnia 77 m²
Piętro 4/4
New Build Investment Apartments in Istanbul for Sale. Cheap and modern studio apartments are…
€ 427,000
Penthouse 5 pokojów w Sultanbeyli, Turcja
Penthouse 5 pokojów
Sultanbeyli, Turcja
Pokoje 5
Liczba łazienek 3
Powierzchnia 282 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 10
Flats in Istanbul Sultanbeyli Close to the Airport and Amenities. The flats for sale are loc…
€ 616,000
Penthouse 5 pokojów w Marmara Region, Turcja
Penthouse 5 pokojów
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 5
Liczba łazienek 3
Powierzchnia 350 m²
Piętro 12/12
Luxurious Sea View Real Estate in Caddebostan Istanbul. Luxurious real estate is located in …
€ 2,590,000
Penthouse 7 pokojów w Beylikduezue, Turcja
Penthouse 7 pokojów
Beylikduezue, Turcja
Pokoje 7
Liczba łazienek 2
Powierzchnia 345 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 10
Elegant Apartments with City View in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Contemporary apartments are locate…
€ 589,000
Penthouse 6 pokojów w Maltepe, Turcja
Penthouse 6 pokojów
Maltepe, Turcja
Pokoje 6
Liczba łazienek 2
Powierzchnia 150 m²
Piętro 9/9
Luxe Properties with Terrace in a Complex in Istanbul Maltepe. Properties for sale in Istanb…
€ 297,000
Penthouse 5 pokojów w Sariyer, Turcja
Penthouse 5 pokojów
Sariyer, Turcja
Pokoje 5
Liczba łazienek 3
Powierzchnia 250 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 3
Flats in Luxe Complex with Unique Bosphorus View in Istanbul. Flats for sale in Istanbul are…
€ 2,325,000
Penthouse 4 pokoi w Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turcja
Penthouse 4 pokoi
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turcja
Pokoje 4
Liczba łazienek 3
Powierzchnia 147 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 6
Centrally Located Luxury Investment Apartments in Istanbul. Built on an area of 1670 sqm in …
€ 337,000
Penthouse 3 pokoi w Marmara Region, Turcja
Penthouse 3 pokoi
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 3
Liczba łazienek 1
Powierzchnia 78 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 5
Centrally Located Real Estate Close to the Beach in Kadikoy. The new-build real estate is lo…
€ 382,000
Penthouse 4 pokoi w Marmara Region, Turcja
Penthouse 4 pokoi
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 4
Liczba łazienek 4
Powierzchnia 113 m²
Furnished Investment Properties in the Center of Kadikoy, Istanbul. The properties are locat…
€ 463,000
Penthouse 6 pokojów w Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turcja
Penthouse 6 pokojów
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turcja
Pokoje 6
Liczba łazienek 4
Powierzchnia 444 m²
Piętro 5/6
Duplex Flat in Comprehensive Project in Istanbul Eyupsultan. The duplex flat is situated in …
€ 2,325,000
Penthouse 5 pokojów w Fatih, Turcja
Penthouse 5 pokojów
Fatih, Turcja
Pokoje 5
Liczba łazienek 1
Powierzchnia 126 m²
Piętro 4/4
Investment Penthouse at a Prime Location in Istanbul Fatih. The south-facing penthouse is re…
€ 167,000
Penthouse 5 pokojów w Marmara Region, Turcja
Penthouse 5 pokojów
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 5
Liczba łazienek 2
Powierzchnia 350 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 37
Apartments in Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Istanbul Kartal. The apartments are loc…
€ 944,000
Penthouse 7 pokojów w Marmara Region, Turcja
Penthouse 7 pokojów
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 7
Liczba łazienek 4
Powierzchnia 595 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 5
Spacious Apartments with Bosphorus View in Besiktas Istanbul. Luxury apartments are in Ortak…
€ 5,805,000
Penthouse 5 pokojów w Ueskuedar, Turcja
Penthouse 5 pokojów
Ueskuedar, Turcja
Pokoje 5
Liczba łazienek 2
Powierzchnia 311 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 3
Sea View Flats in a Comprehensive Complex in Uskudar Istanbul. The flats are situated in a r…
€ 1,285,000
Penthouse 4 pokoi w Cihangir Mahallesi, Turcja
Penthouse 4 pokoi
Cihangir Mahallesi, Turcja
Pokoje 4
Liczba łazienek 2
Powierzchnia 128 m²
Piętro 4/4
Spacious Duplex Apartment with Bosphorus View in Istanbul Beyoglu. The duplex apartment with…
€ 1,060,000
Penthouse 6 pokojów w Marmara Region, Turcja
Penthouse 6 pokojów
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 6
Liczba łazienek 2
Powierzchnia 324 m²
Real Estate Close to Access Roads and Metrobus in Istanbul. The real estate is located in Us…
€ 881,000
Penthouse 4 pokoi w Marmara Region, Turcja
Penthouse 4 pokoi
Marmara Region, Turcja
Pokoje 4
Liczba łazienek 2
Powierzchnia 203 m²
Real Estate Close to Access Roads and Metrobus in Istanbul. The real estate is located in Us…
€ 629,000
Penthouse 4 pokoi w Kuecuekcekmece, Turcja
Penthouse 4 pokoi
Kuecuekcekmece, Turcja
Pokoje 4
Liczba łazienek 2
Powierzchnia 134 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 14
Lake View Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The spacious properties are situat…
€ 408,000
Penthouse 3 pokoi w Kuecuekcekmece, Turcja
Penthouse 3 pokoi
Kuecuekcekmece, Turcja
Pokoje 3
Liczba łazienek 2
Powierzchnia 117 m²
Liczba kondygnacji 14
Lake View Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The spacious properties are situat…
€ 357,000
Penthouse 2 pokoi w Fatih, Turcja
Penthouse 2 pokoi
Fatih, Turcja
Pokoje 2
Liczba łazienek 1
Powierzchnia 45 m²
Piętro 3/3
Stylish Flat with Spacious Interior in Istanbul Fatih. The investment flat is situated in an…
€ 72,000

