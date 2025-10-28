  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Solterra Villas

Girne Belediyesi, Cypr Północny
$647,475
ID: 32753
Data aktualizacji: 28.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Cypr Północny
  • Okolica
    Girne District
  • Miasto
    Girne Belediyesi

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    2

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen

Dodatkowo

  • Wycieczka online
  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

🏡 Solterra Villas — Where Modern Design Meets Serenity

✨ Aesthetics, comfort, and thoughtful layouts — Solterra was created for those who value both style and functionality in family living.

📍 Location:
Nestled in the lush green heart of Çatalköy, just 15 minutes from Girne, Solterra offers peace, nature, and panoramic views of the sea and mountains.

💷 Starting from £485,000
Each villa: 3 Bedrooms · 3 Bathrooms · 195 m² · Private Pool Included

🏠 Highlights:
Built to Last: Solid concrete structure, eco-thermal insulation, premium finishes, and exceptional craftsmanship ensure lasting quality.
Elevated Living: Spacious interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows, modern kitchens, and elegant bathrooms — with customisation options to match your taste.
Smart Comfort: Double-glazed windows, energy-efficient systems, and optional smart home tech for effortless living.

📆 Completion: February 2027

💰 Payment Plan:
£5,000 deposit → then 35% + flexible installments until completion.

🌿 Every villa is designed to capture the view and bring nature into your home — a daily reminder of why you chose Cyprus.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Girne Belediyesi, Cypr Północny

