  1. Realting.com
  2. Czarnogóra
  3. Radovici
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course

Kompleks mieszkalny Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course

Radovici, Czarnogóra
od
$491,351
;
19
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
ID: 32634
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 294
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 14.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Czarnogóra
  • Okolica
    Tivat Municipality
  • Wioska
    Radovici

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2016
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    2

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Русский Русский

Anchored in a rich local tradition and a deep respect for nature, Lustica Bay is the largest luxury resort and residential project to date with a golf course, yacht marina and many more. This development is situated on the beautiful Lustica peninsula in the marvellous Traste Bay. Complex territory is over 6 million square meters. It is the first genuine eco-friendly project in Montenegro, which strictly adheres to the LEED Silver Certificate standards.

 

The complex represents 35 km of captivating coastline, two bustling marinas destined to accommodate up to 170 yachts, an 18-hole golf course, wellness centers, chic cafes, shops and restaurants, 7 high class hotels, an incredible array of apartments (1200 units), villas and townhouses (500 units), schools, medical centers, thalassotherapy facilities, conference center, and other facilities. This presents a unique opportunity to own a bespoke property in the home of healthy, active living on the Montenegrin coast around the year.

 

The future complex is planned as a community which shall unite the international crowd from all over the world impassioned by golf, yachting, horse-riding, watersports, or simply looking for escape to elegant living in the untouched natural surrounding by the sea.

 

The future development's architecture and design, offered by world's leading architects will combine traditional and modern elements in order to create environment that is in harmony with the surrounding nature and traditional Mediterranean style.

 

First phase of construction including one-, two-, and three bedroom apartments, townhouses and villas is completed in 2016. All have been built using eco-friendly materials, natural stone and wood, with implementation of the latest developments in energy saving and nature protection.

 

Furthermore, construction works have now started to build a business center of the development within 400 m from the sea coast. It is called "Centrale" district and it concentrates all the retails stores, cafes, restaurants, sporting facilities and pedestrian areas. 

 

By choosing Lustica Bay you choose the lifestyle!
 

Udogodnienia w kompleksie
Mieszkania
Powierzchnia, m²
Cena za m², USD
Cena mieszkania, USD
Mieszkania 1 pokój
Powierzchnia, m² 71.0
Cena za m², USD 7,034
Cena mieszkania, USD 499,444
Mieszkania 2 pokoi
Powierzchnia, m² 98.0 – 118.0
Cena za m², USD 7,043 – 13,325
Cena mieszkania, USD 690,204 – 1,57M
Mieszkania 3 pokoi
Powierzchnia, m² 114.0
Cena za m², USD 9,158
Cena mieszkania, USD 1,04M
Nieruchomości w kompleksie
Typ
Powierzchnia, m²
Cena za m², USD
Koszt obiektu, USD
Mieszkania Willa
Powierzchnia, m² 184.0 – 338.0
Cena za m², USD 11,570 – 13,811
Cena mieszkania, USD 2,54M – 3,98M

Lokalizacja na mapie

Radovici, Czarnogóra
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Apartamentowiec Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Gornja Lastva, Czarnogóra
od
$184,879
Zespół mieszkaniowy Onmia Hills
Rijeka Rezevici, Czarnogóra
od
$232,775
Zespół mieszkaniowy A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Katun Rezevici, Czarnogóra
od
$374,768
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential building in Budva
Budva, Czarnogóra
od
$136,130
Apart - hotel
Budva, Czarnogóra
Cena na żądanie
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Radovici, Czarnogóra
od
$491,351
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Pokaż kontakty
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Tivat, Czarnogóra
od
$715,182
Rok realizacji 2023
Liczba kondygnacji 2
Powierzchnia 246–286 m²
2 obiekty nieruchomości 2
Special offer: purchase property in the complex before the end of October and get a 10% discount!   A new gated premium-class residential complex is located in a new district of Tivat. The complex is situated on a small elevation surrounded by greenery, close to all urban infrastructure.…
Agencja
VALUE.ONE
Zostaw prośbę
Pokaż kontakty
Zamknij
Proszę, powiedz mi, że znalazłeś to ogłoszenie na Realting.com
Agencja
VALUE.ONE
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Napisz w Telegram
Rezydencja Opatovo
Rezydencja Opatovo
Rezydencja Opatovo
Rezydencja Opatovo
Rezydencja Opatovo
Pokaż wszystko Rezydencja Opatovo
Rezydencja Opatovo
Donja Lastva, Czarnogóra
od
$405,029
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2026
Liczba kondygnacji 5
Mamy przyjemność przedstawić Państwu ekskluzywny kompleks mieszkalny premium położony w malowniczej dzielnicy Tivat, w Donja Lastva. Tylko 7 apartamentów w zamkniętym obszarze chronionym gwarantuje wysoki poziom prywatności i komfortu.Zalety kompleksu:Położenie: pierwsza linia brzegowa, pano…
Agencja
MD Realty
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Tivat, Czarnogóra
od
$158,322
Rok realizacji 2026
Liczba kondygnacji 3
Powierzchnia 42–76 m²
3 obiekty nieruchomości 3
Kompleks mieszkalny w malowniczej i komfortowej okolicy Tivat.Nowoczesny kompleks mieszkalny klasy premierowej położony w jednym z najbardziej malowniczych i komfortowych obszarów Tivat. Jest to wyjątkowa okazja dla osób poszukujących połączenia komfortu, jakości i doskonałej lokalizacji.Prz…
Rodzaj obiektu
Powierzchnia, m²
Koszt, USD
Mieszkanie 1 pokój
42.3 – 43.0
157,618 – 163,656
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
76.0
281,765
Agencja
VALUE.ONE
Zostaw prośbę
Pokaż kontakty
Zamknij
Proszę, powiedz mi, że znalazłeś to ogłoszenie na Realting.com
Agencja
VALUE.ONE
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Napisz w Telegram
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Czarnogóra
Zezwolenie na pobyt w Czarnogórze: wszystkie sposoby jego uzyskania i niuanse, o których powinieneś wiedzieć
16.04.2025
Zezwolenie na pobyt w Czarnogórze: wszystkie sposoby jego uzyskania i niuanse, o których powinieneś wiedzieć
Podatki od nieruchomości w Czarnogórze
20.02.2025
Podatki od nieruchomości w Czarnogórze
Jak kupić nieruchomość w Czarnogórze: analiza cen według regionów i procedury zakupu
03.12.2024
Jak kupić nieruchomość w Czarnogórze: analiza cen według regionów i procedury zakupu
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje