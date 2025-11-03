Kompleks mieszkalny Shares for sale from €42,000! Guaranteed income! Buyback available!

Direct participation in a project with guaranteed dollar income in a completely new niche of the Maldives tourism market – a high-margin price segment with maximum demand and no competition.

The complex will be the first high-end project in Thulusdhoo – with full-fledged infrastructure, service, and design that meets international 4-star standards.

Thulusdhoo is a small inhabited island 30 minutes from Male. It already has basic tourist infrastructure: guesthouses, surf lodges, and small hotels rated 2-3-star.

Due to the lack of competition in this segment, the project will attract all tourist traffic of its category.

We offer:

10% rental ROI – guaranteed!

Buyback guarantee!

FLIPING strategy – we'll calculate it individually! Income up to 70% per annum!

Entry threshold:

Share - 20% of the unit from €42,000

Purchase of shares of 40% or 60% is possible

Entire unit - 100% from €179,000

We accrue income from the first day after purchase, not after project completion!

Project characteristics:

Leasehold: 50 years + 49 years

97 hotel rooms from 34 m²

42 ground villas with ocean access

2 conference halls and a meeting room - total area 170 m²

Entertainment and commercial infrastructure - over 2,000 m²

Construction:

Commencement: Q1 2026

Completion: 2028

Project infrastructure:

Panorama restaurant and terrace with ocean views

Lobby bar and coworking area

Cinema and media room

Boutique and showroom for local brands

Children's playroom

Fitness center and outdoor yoga area

SPA complex and relaxation terrace

Play area and lounge spaces

Floating restaurant over the water

Floating SPA complex

According to STR and Colliers, branded hotels demonstrate:

18-25% higher occupancy rates than non-chain and branded properties

30-40% higher ADR (average daily rate) in comparable categories

Transparent service, marketing, and reporting standards

Price segment with the highest demand and no competition:

The project is being implemented in the $200-$350 per room range and $400-$600 per villa.

This is the least saturated segment of the Maldivian market, where demand consistently exceeds supply, and occupancy rates are traditionally higher than in luxury and budget formats (STR Global, 2023).

Rental yield: 15%-18%

Maximum operational efficiency thanks to the brand, professional management, and established tourist flow ensures above-average returns for resorts.