Who got lucky in the green card lottery? The results are already known

119,262 is the number of people who received immigration permits as a result of the green card lottery. A total of 7 million people have submitted applications.

The results of the green card lottery were shared by the Green Card Office in the United States. Egypt, Algeria, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Russia are among the top five countries with the most approvals.

For reference. With a green card you can live, study, work, and do business in the United States. And after 5 years you can apply for U.S. citizenship.

By the way, applications for the next green card program, DV-2024, begin on October 6.