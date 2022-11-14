Now it will be possible to stay longer in Saudi Arabia — the country has extended the validity of a number of visas. Such a decision was made by the Council of Ministers of the country.

What kind of visas are we talking about? 1) Single entry visas, obtained for any purpose. Their validity was increased to 90 days (previously it was 30 days). 2) Transit visas — duration of stay for them was increased to 96 hours (and this is free of charge). The visa itself is now valid for 3 months.

Note. To apply for a visa on arrival in Saudi Arabia, you must have a valid U.S., British, or Schengen visa and have used it at least once for its intended purpose.

