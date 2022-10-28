Fresh statistics. Who of the foreigners came out on top in buying real estate in the UAE?

We recently wrote about the high demand for real estate in Dubai and the rising prices for properties: now there is a kind of «golden vicious circle», which more and more investors are trying to become part of. As it turns out, the speed of movement in the local market is only increasing.

In the third quarter of 2022 the biggest buyers of real estate in the UAE were Russians. Next in this ranking are buyers from Britain, India, Germany, and France. Fresh report was published by the consulting company Betterhomes.

Six months ago, the Russians were in fourth place by the number of purchased real estate in the UAE, and now in first place. In Dubai, for example, non-resident buyers from Russia have bought 11% more facilities compared to the previous quarter.

In general, the volume of real estate sales in the UAE and its value has grown very strongly — by 61% compared to last year. A total of 22,895 properties were sold (for $14.26 billion). An even greater boost to the market is likely to be given by the revival of Palm Jebel Ali — another palm-shaped artificial island.

