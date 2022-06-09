In Cyprus, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has proposed new rules for the issuance of residence permits to third-country nationals. Now, in order to obtain an immigration permit, foreigners need to confirm that they have sufficient financial means to live in the republic with reasonable dignity, or to prove the possibility of earning this kind of money (even though foreigners should not compete with Cypriot citizens).

The new rules to issue residence permits have already been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of the country. The document was sent to the Cypriot Parliament for consideration on May 26th. These innovations will come into force after approval by deputies.

Categories of foreigners for whom the new rules will apply: