Russians with Schengen visas will not soon be able to get to Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia — since September 19, these countries have been closing their borders to Russian citizens. The action will last until June 30, 2023.

Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkēvičs announced the agreement to limit entry for Russians with a Schengen visa at a joint meeting of ministers of these countries:

— This is also a question of moral and political nature, and at the moment the Baltic States have generally reached a consensus — we are finalizing the details — on the policy of restricting entry for Russians through the Russian-Latvian, Belarusian-Latvian, Lithuanian-Russian and Lithuanian-Belarusian borders, as well as the Estonian-Russian one.

However, there will still be a number of exceptions. The Baltic States will be open to those Russians who want to visit their families (if family members reside in the Baltic States), truck drivers, diplomats, holders of residence permits and humanitarian visas will also be able to enter.