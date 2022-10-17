Foreigners will find it easier to get permanent residency in Canada. This applies to students and some professionals

The Canadian government will provide more opportunities for foreign students and professionals — it will become easier for them to obtain permanent residency in this country. This is needed to strengthen the Canadian economy with a new, professional workforce.

In order to implement such a strategy, the authorities plan to reform the Express Entry program: previously it provided opportunities for temporary residence in the country, now the focus will be shifted in favor of permanent residence.

In general, these measures are part of Canada’s global plans to actively attract immigrants in the coming years: according to the government, a total of 431,645 foreigners will have to live in the country permanently in 2022, 447,065 in 2023, and 451,000 in 2024.

— Our goal is to strengthen the link between the labor market and immigration programs. This will attract a tremendous amount of talent needed in a wide range of fields, from health care, hospitality, transportation, commerce, and resources to information and technology. — that’s what Immigration Secretary Sean Fraser had to say about the new approach.

A big plus of this program will be that family members of international student workers will also be able to obtain work permits in Canada. These permits will be valid for at least six months.