The UK education system starts with early years’ program and ends with tertiary education. Schools follow five different educational stages regulated by the government’s department of education in the UK. The pronounced IB programs also part of the UK education system.

Primary education

Education in the UK is mandatory for all children residing within its borders. Primary education in the UK begins at age 5, and continues until age 11. It consists of key stages one and two.

Secondary education

Secondary education in the UK starts at age 11 until 16. It consists of key stages three and four. Secondary schools in the UK are often part of the same establishment offering stages one and two prior to graduation.

Vocational education

Vocational education in the UK may occur after a completing stages three and four. The most popular options include:

The BTEC awards [Business and Technology Education council] The NVQ qualification [national vocational qualification] City and Guilds London Institute Apprenticeships

Tertiary education

Tertiary education in the UK is known as the higher education. It consists of the undergraduate and graduate degrees. The UK education system offers more than 100 universities offering various programs and degrees. Some popular courses include:

Engineering Medicine Law Social Sciences Media and Communication Hospitality and Tourism

Public and Private

Public schools and private schools in the UK are both regulated by the department for education by the government. The main difference between both schools in the UK is the fees, private schools being the more expensive alternative.

Russian schools

Russian schools in the UK are present and follow the same stages for education. Some well-established institutions include:

Educational system for foreigners

Education system for foreigners differs only in terms of school fees. Foreigners seeking education generally pay the full standard fees. While UK citizens benefit from reduced prices.

The British council provides helpful guides for learning more about the UK education system for foreigners.

Famous UK universities

Oxford Cambridge King’s College University of Glasgow University of Edinburgh 6. Nottingham Trent University Queen’s University Belfast

Famous UK schools