It became known which countries are the most attractive for students, highly skilled workers, and entrepreneurs (in terms of relocation). The assessment paid special attention to the states’ migration policies.

The author of the rating is the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), which works with more than 100 countries (ed.). The analysis was conducted among 38 economically prosperous countries that are members of the OECD.

What were the key criteria for assessing a country’s attractiveness?

The process of applying for and obtaining a visa; the number and quality of opportunities available; the income and tax systems; future prospects; the ability to move with family; the skill sets needed; and the inclusiveness and quality of life.

The best countries to work for hire:

New Zealand Sweden Switzerland Australia Norway

It is worth noting that the United Kingdom and France rose in the rankings. The first is thanks to the liberalization of its policy on the issuance of visas with a work permit; the second is due to a significant reduction in the percentage of visa refusals.

The best conditions for entrepreneurs are offered in these five countries:

Sweden Switzerland Canada Norway New Zealand

Top 5 Cities for Students

United States Germany UK Norway Australia

Who was at the bottom of the OECD ranking?

Turkey, Colombia, and Mexico are at the bottom of the sample. The reasons are strict migration policies and weaker economies (not in general, but compared to other OECD members).