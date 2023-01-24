Apartments by the sea at a price between €15,000 and €24,000. A selection of inexpensive flats in Bulgaria

The popularity of real estate in Bulgaria is still quite high among foreign buyers. Surprisingly, even today you are able to find an apartment by the sea for a very attractive price — from €15,000. However, there is a major catch: properties can be in a building that hasn’t been commissioned yet. How to understand this?

What you need to know before buying a flat in Bulgaria

The property market in Bulgaria, like many other coastal countries, has become more active, faster, and even more demanding for buyers in the last few years. Migrants from all countries are coming to Bulgaria and everyone needs to buy or rent a house. Utility bills, food prices, and rental costs are rising.

Before buying a flat in a new house, buyers should check the documents of the house. In Bulgaria, there are several acts that a developer must obtain. They are Acts 14, 15, and 16 which divide the main phases of the construction.

A building receives Act 14 when all the rough work has been completed: the house has a frame, walls, load-bearing columns, a roof, and stairs.

The advertisements often state that the house has received an Act 15 — this means that the house is complete, and checked for compliance with the original plans and all the numerous safety and security requirements. All supervisory commissions confirm that the house is ready for connection to utilities and interior finishing work.

Act 16 is only required for residential buildings that are 15 meters or more in height, excluding the roof. In such a case, the building undergoes additional inspections by the supervisory authorities.

The final document confirming that the building is ready and complies with all norms and regulations is the Certificate of Commissioning («Удостоверение за въвеждане в експлоатация»).

Apart from problems with documents, before buying, it is a good idea to know which management company will take care of the house and the surrounding area. It is also advisable to get your home insured after the purchase. The insurance company will pay for all damages in the case of a problem with the neighbors and will contact the landlord of the neighboring flat to solve the issue.

A selection of inexpensive flats by the sea

A studio in Nessebar for €15,000

A small studio flat of 38 sq.m is for sale in Nessebar. It is located on the 5th floor of the building in the Amadeus 19 complex. The complex is located in the northern part of Sunny Beach Resort, 600 meters from the beach. The gated complex has a children’s pool and a pool for adults, a café. Safety is ensured with 24-hour security guarding the area and buildings, and the management company promises daily cleaning and gardening, plus year-round technical support.

According to the seller, it is within walking distance of shops, restaurants, pharmacies, currency exchange, banks, and plenty of entertainment for children and adults.

The flat consists of a living room with kitchen, bathroom with shower and a terrace with mountain views. The studio is fully furnished and equipped with all the necessary appliances. According to the realtor, the flat is suitable for a pleasant holiday, rental or permanent residence.

A flat in Nessebar for €16,270

Apartment Nesebar, Bulgaria $17,376 16 m²

A studio flat with a total area of 16 sq.m. is for sale in a luxury residential complex. According to the seller, this residential complex is a unique project, which has become a great architectural event even before the construction began. It combines the sea air, the proximity of the old town of Nessebar, convenient communications, and the possibility of organizing various types of tourism: rural, hunting, fishing, wine and forest, archaeological, and pilgrimage tourism.

The complex is built in an elegant Italian style, which makes it possible to live comfortably year-round in Nessebar, in unique apartments with their own terrace. From here you have a wonderful view of the bay of Nessebar. Tourist Old Nessebar is 500 meters away, Bourgas international airport is 15 km away and the famous resort of Sunny Beach is only 10 minutes away.

The complex has a spa center with an indoor pool, jacuzzi, sauna, fitness, and all necessary facilities for relaxation and recovery. The cost of maintenance in the complex: is 8.40 euro/sq.m. per year.

The flat for sale is ready to move in. The only thing that needs to be done is to buy the necessary furniture. A kitchen unit has already been installed in one corner of the living room.

A flat in Byala for €18,000

Apartment Byala, Bulgaria $150,522 155 m²

There are flats for sale in a residential complex under construction in Byala. The region is recognized as the most eco-friendly seaside resort on the entire Bulgarian coast. The town of Byala is famous for its white sandy beaches bordering dense forests, clear sea water, and the cleanest air, as the Balkan Mountain Range descends to the sea. Byala is considered a resort that naturally helps to cure respiratory diseases and asthma, and improves the condition of allergies as the wind in the town is mostly marine, and the air has very low levels of pollen and other allergens. There is a small port for yachts and boats on the coast of Byala.

The residential complex is built in the classic black sea style. Thermal insulation materials which protect the building from overheating are used in the construction. The building is «breathing» — to create this effect a special brick is used, which is wide and hollow. Pergolas or canopies are installed on the upper terraces in order to protect the rooms from the scorching sun. The building is 5-storey and consists of 24 apartments.

A splendid sea panorama opens from the windows or terraces. The complex has been landscaped, garden lighting is provided.

All apartments are sold fully finished «turnkey», with European-style renovation. A studio of 25sq.m is selling for €18,000. Maintenance fee of €6 per sqm, VAT notary duty 4%.

A flat close to St. Vlas for €20,990

This modern apartment complex is one of the five complexes that make up the large project. It is located on the seafront in the beautiful and quiet area of Robinson between the resort of Elenite and the town of Sveti Vlas. From here it is only about 10 minute drive to the famous resort of Sunny Beach. There is a public transport system between the seaside resorts and the complex.

The complex offers the apartment owners a marvelous view of the bay of Sunny Beach, the mountains, and the ancient town of Nessebar, as well as the unique climate and the curative combination of sea and mountain air. The complex has a well-groomed, landscaped area with swimming pools, playgrounds, recreation areas, benches, trees, bushes, and flower beds and offers many services and entertainment.

The buildings have a concrete monolith construction, designed for a year-round residence, exterior walls are insulated with a five-centimeter layer of BAUMIT thermal insulation and mineral plaster. All partition walls and walls between apartments are brick or Itong.

A 30 sq.m. studio flat costs €20,990. The apartment is fully furnished and equipped with all the necessary appliances.

A flat in Nessebar for €23,500

A studio flat is for sale in the four-storey Dawn Park Deluxe residential complex. The apartment has a total area of 35 sq.m. and is located on the 4th floor. The studio is fully furnished and equipped with appliances, air conditioning, a boiler, and underfloor heating in the bathroom and corridor.

According to the seller, the Dawn Park Deluxe apartment complex is designed in such a way that it can satisfy even the most avid admirers of beauty and elegance. The availability of a reception desk, year-round maintenance, security, a spa, a heated swimming pool, and a restaurant make the complex attractive for year-round use by owners and guests. The complex is located in an area with a well-established infrastructure, close to shops, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, and children’s playgrounds.