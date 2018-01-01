Residential complex Modern residence Fern City Walk with well-developed infrastructure close to the places of interest, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from € 406,000
About the complex
We offer spacious apartments with different layouts (one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 2 exclusive penthouses).
The residence features a private landscaped park and a panoramic view of Central Park, tennis courts and swimming pools, a gym, a spa center, a parking.
Completion - July, 2026.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of Dubai.
- Burj Khalifa - 5 minutes (3 km)
- Sea - 3.1 km
- Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes
- Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes
- Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes (15 km)
New building location
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
