  4. Residential complex Modern residence Fern City Walk with well-developed infrastructure close to the places of interest, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai

Dubai, UAE
from € 406,000
About the complex

We offer spacious apartments with different layouts (one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 2 exclusive penthouses).

The residence features a private landscaped park and a panoramic view of Central Park, tennis courts and swimming pools, a gym, a spa center, a parking.

Completion - July, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Dubai.

  • Burj Khalifa - 5 minutes (3 km)
  • Sea - 3.1 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes (15 km)
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building Damac Bay by Cavalli
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Erin | City Walk
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Onyx | Binghatti
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Palm Gateway | Nakheel
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Victoria villas and townhouses in eco-friendly area with water bodies, parks, and sports fields, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 406,000
Other complexes
Residential complex New premium residence Crescent with a swimming pool in the eco-friendly area of Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with balconies and a picturesque view of the city.

The residence features security, a barbecue area, a swimming pool, a parking, a well-maintained territory.

Completion - December, 2023.

Features of the flats
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school and a kindergarten.

  • Shopping mall - 600 meters
  • Sea - 11.5 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 22 km
  • Airport - 40 km
Residential complex Apartments with views of the city, sea and lakes, in a complex Viewz with developed infrastructure, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project features 2 towers with elegant interiors and furniture by Aston Martin, located in JLT.

There are panoramic views of the city and Dubai Marina.

There are various apartment options in the complex: studios, flats with 1-3 bedrooms.

The project also has over 40 amenities and facilities for a comfortable holiday.

Convenient payment plan: 10% prepayment and 1-10% installment every month.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other facilities: rooftop terrace with seating areas, event and party room, library, business centre, doctor, childcare services, beauty salon, outdoor cinema, table tennis, and sports grounds, photo booth, rain shower, jacuzzi and aquatic gymnasium.

Location and nearby infrastructure

JLT is one of the most popular areas in Dubai. This quiet and tranquil neighbourhood has a variety of recreational areas: large green spaces with man-made lakes, shopping centres, cafes and restaurants.

  • 10 min walk to metro station
  • 20 minutes by car to Dubai Mall
  • 11 minutes by car to Palm Jumeirah
  • 20 minutes by car to Al Maktoum International Airport
Apartment building 2BR | Canal Heights | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Canal heights by Damac Properties

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,315 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Green surrounding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Barbeque area
  • Leisure & Park areas
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Sports court
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Fitness centre

Location Nearby;

  • Burj Khalifa – 10 mins
  • Dubai Mall – 10 mins
  • Ras Al Khor Sanctuary – 15 mins
  • Dubai Health care city – 15 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

