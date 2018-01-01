  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex First-class residential and hotel complex The Heart of Europe by Kleindienst Group on the islands, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex First-class residential and hotel complex The Heart of Europe by Kleindienst Group on the islands, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 4,223,433
Dubai, UAE
from € 4,223,433
About the complex

Unique residential complex, consisting of several parts, each is situated on the separate island and reflects different corners of Europe:

  • Saint Petersburg — 102 floating villas. Here you'll find landscaped gardens, a cinema, bars and a restaurant, a swimming pool.
  • Germany — 32 villas with a panoramic sea view. There is a lagoon in the center of the island.
  • Sweden — 10 prestigious Scandinavian-style villas. Each of them features a sauna, a picturesque view, spacious balconies, a gym, a spa, an infinity pool, landscaped gardens.
  • The Cote d'Azur — a luxury Mediterranean-style hotel with 900 rooms. Here you'll find picturesque courtyards, different swimming pools, landscaped gardens, a beautiful sandy beach, kids' clubs, water sport centers, cafes, restaurants and shops.
  • Portofino — a traditional-style hotel with 452 sea view rooms. Here you'll find a private marina, cafes and restaurants, a spa center, boutiques, kids' clubs.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Dubai, UAE
Residential complex First-class residential and hotel complex The Heart of Europe by Kleindienst Group on the islands, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Sunrise Bay Tower 1, DUBAI HARBOUR
Dubai, UAE

Specifications

  • Type - Apartment
  • Size - 2,716 sq ft
  • No. of bedrooms - 4
  • No. of bathrooms - 5
  • 25 mins from Downtown
  • 25 mins from Airport
  • Unfurnished
  • Vacant

Features

Brand New

Maids room

Laundry room

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Large balcony

2 Covered parking 

Fully fitted kitchen

Private Beach Access

 

About area

 

Miami Beach-inspired Architecture 

Private gated island

Upcoming Mall

2 Neighbourhood Parks

1.5 km Pristine Private Beach

13,000 sqm Retail Mall

85,000 sqm Hotel Spaces

25,000 sqm Amenities

Come home to Dubai’s most exclusive island. Located within the new maritime center of the UAE, Dubai Harbour, EMAAR BEACHFRONT is a meticulously master-planned waterfront haven. A unique blend of cosmopolitan living, prime location, and luxury seaside lifestyle

A sweet life starts with a tropical breeze. And with direct access to Dubai Marina and a swift connection to Sheikh Zayed Road, wake up to the soothing sounds of waves; sail into the open horizon; or take a relaxing dip in the open sea. At Emaar Beachfront, every day is beach day.

 
Apartment building 3BR | Marina Shores | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you 3 bedroom apartment, located in Marina Shores, Dubai Marina.

Marina Shores by Emaar consisting of many luxurious units. This high-rise tower is constructed on the last plot in the marina & offers a variety of unique opportunities

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,848 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Maid room
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • 24/7 Security
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Marina & Yacht
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Water activity
  • Hospital
  • Community Hall
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Sports court
  • Green surrounding
  • Tennis & Basketball Court

Location Nearby;

  • Burj Khalifa ( 20 mins )
  • Downtown Dubai ( 20 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 25 mins )
  • Palm Jumeirah ( 25 mins )
  • Deira Twin Towers ( 30 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 
Apartment building 3BR | Summer | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients an amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Summer by Emaar.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,636 Sqft
  • Built-in-wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Linen room
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Car parking space
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Sports court
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Private courtyard
  • Open spaces
  • Town centre
  • Sunset views
  • Beach access

Locations Nearby;

  • Burj Khalifa – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
  • Dubai Creek Tower – 05 mins
  • The Walk JBR – 30 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 25 mins
  • Walk from Marina Creek – 05 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

