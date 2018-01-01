  1. Realting.com
  Blvd Heights — new high-rise residence by Emaar near Dubai Mall in Downtown Dubai

Blvd Heights — new high-rise residence by Emaar near Dubai Mall in Downtown Dubai

Dubai, UAE
€1,47M
About the complex

We offer beautiful and functional apartments with different layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows and picturesque views.

The residence consists of two towers (45 and 50 floors) and features around-the-clock concierge service, a swimming pool, terraces, cafes, a fitness center.

Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within walking distance of the largest Dubai Mall and five-star hotels.

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

