We offer flats with large balconies, spacious townhouses, and duplex apartments with terraces.
The residence features large green areas, swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a barbecue area, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds.
Completion - December, 2026.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, only a few minutes away from the city center, in close proximity to a metro station, within walking distance of cafés, restaurants, shops, and Dubai Hills Mall.