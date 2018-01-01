  1. Realting.com
  3. Elvira — large residence by Emaar with swimming pools and green areas close to the city center in Dubai Hills Estate

Elvira — large residence by Emaar with swimming pools and green areas close to the city center in Dubai Hills Estate

Dubai, UAE
€580,371
About the complex

We offer flats with large balconies, spacious townhouses, and duplex apartments with terraces.

The residence features large green areas, swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a barbecue area, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds.

Completion - December, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, only a few minutes away from the city center, in close proximity to a metro station, within walking distance of cafés, restaurants, shops, and Dubai Hills Mall.

Dubai, UAE





