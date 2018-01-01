Skandinavskiy

  1. Realting.com
Borodino, Russia
from
€71,606
;
42
About the complex

Complex location: Far from the bustle of the city, but not moving away from the capital - here is the concept of LCD Scandinavian! Just 300 meters from the residential complex – a huge Mytishchi forest, which will give clean and fresh air. 10 km – Pirogov reservoir with beaches, entertainment centers and yacht clubs. Transport accessibility: 8 minutes up to m. Medvedkovo, 18 min. to m. Altufieva, 20 min. to m. Bibirevo and only 300 meters to Mytishchi Forest. Get closer to nature without moving away from the city Internal infrastructure: « Scandinavian » has everything you need for a comfortable life! Within walking distance – shops, household services, pharmacies and beauty salons. Near the large shopping center « Borodino », in which you can buy groceries, arrange fashionable shopping or have dinner at any of the restaurants. In 10-minute transport accessibility – « Auchan », « Leroy Merlen », Selgros Cash & Carry, shopping center « Spring » and shopping center « Jun », fitness club World. In 20 – 30 minutes you can get to the sports and health complex « Solaris », where you will find: karting, rental quadrocycles, laser tag, paintball, strikeball and billiards and not only. On the territory of the complex will be built a municipal kindergarten with 240 seats and a school with 500 seats. The territory of the LCD is fenced around the perimeter, forming a closed courtyard « without cars » — it is safe, quiet and comfortable. Unobstructed walk through the interior and do not worry about the children - because the playgrounds do not coexist with the carriageway! The yard should be a favorite place for you, not for cars! Around-the-clock video surveillance was organized in all entrances and on the entire complex. You are at home, which means – is completely safe. On the territory of the complex is a modern training complex. In the « Scandinavian » quarter, the living conditions of our smaller brothers are also as convenient as possible. In each entrance, special « laptops » are organized, where you can rinse your shaggy favorites after walking. Each entrance of the complex has special rooms in which you can leave strollers and bicycles. You no longer have to worry about their safety thanks to round-the-clock monitoring. Safe, richly equipped playgrounds: slides, swings, stairs. Playgrounds are zoned by age. The main criterion for creating infrastructure for the smallest residents of the complex is safety, which does not limit the activity of children.

Features

  • Security
  • Parking
Property Parametres
Comfort class
Monolithic brick
2023
Finished
9
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 28.6 – 42.2
Price per m², EUR 2 203 – 2 486
Apartment price, EUR 71 110 – 100 748
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 48.9 – 65.0
Price per m², EUR 2 002 – 2 248
Apartment price, EUR 105 094 – 141 890
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 67.6 – 91.7
Price per m², EUR 1 970 – 2 186
Apartment price, EUR 140 465 – 185 388
New building location
Borodino, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
