  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Greece
  4. Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece

Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece

Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
from
€333,200
;
4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer luminous minimalist apartments with parking spaces.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Heat pump
  • Solar panels
  • Solar water heaters
  • LED lighting
  • Aluminium windows
  • Security door
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Alarm
  • Modern kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a popular area near the centre of Thessaloniki.

  • Bank - 550 meters
  • Pharmacy - 210 meters
  • Supermarket - 500 meters
  • Primary schools - 350 meters
  • Kids' playground - 220 meters
New building location
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential complex in Voula, Greece
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€3,00M
Residential complex New residence close to the port and a metro station, Piraeus, Greece
47 47, Greece
from
€265,000
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, Voula, Greece
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€1,21M
Residential complex New residence in the center of Athens, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€534,020
Residential complex Townhouses in a beachfront residence, Chania, Greece
Chania Municipality, Greece
from
€425,000
You are viewing
Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
from
€333,200
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a parking near a metro station, Egaleo, Greece
Residential complex New residence with a parking near a metro station, Egaleo, Greece
2 2, Greece
from
€250,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces. Completion - 1st quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pumps Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in southwestern Athens, in a quiet area, close to a metro sation. Metro station - 1 km University - 700 meters Shops and restaurants - 1 km School - 1 km Airport - 43 km
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools, Gerakas, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools, Gerakas, Attica, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€518,767
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with private gardens and swimming pools. Completion - spring of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Solar water heater Alarm Central antenna LED lighting Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green and quiet area, close to the center of Athens. Park - 350 meters Supermarket - 1 km Primary school - 500 meters Pharmacy - 450 meters
Residential complex New residence in a quiet area, Drosia, Greece
Residential complex New residence in a quiet area, Drosia, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€557,760
Agency: TRANIO
We offer duplex apartments with private swimming pools and gardens, large windows and picturesque views. Completion - autumn of 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Autonomous heat pump Solar water heater Alarm Central antenna Security door LED lighting "Smart home" system Automated lighting system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet and green area. Supermarket - 450 meters Pharmacy - 450 meters Primary school - 450 meters
Realting.com
Go