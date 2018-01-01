Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece

We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pumps
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in southwestern Athens, in a quiet area, close to a metro sation.
Metro station - 1 km
University - 700 meters
Shops and restaurants - 1 km
School - 1 km
Airport - 43 km
We offer apartments with private gardens and swimming pools.
Completion - spring of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Solar water heater
Alarm
Central antenna
LED lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a green and quiet area, close to the center of Athens.
Park - 350 meters
Supermarket - 1 km
Primary school - 500 meters
Pharmacy - 450 meters
We offer duplex apartments with private swimming pools and gardens, large windows and picturesque views.
Completion - autumn of 2023.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Autonomous heat pump
Solar water heater
Alarm
Central antenna
Security door
LED lighting
"Smart home" system
Automated lighting system
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet and green area.
Supermarket - 450 meters
Pharmacy - 450 meters
Primary school - 450 meters