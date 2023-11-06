  1. Realting.com
  Studio Apartment in Condo Hotel on the seafront

Studio Apartment in Condo Hotel on the seafront

Becici, Montenegro
from
€229,250
;
17
About the complex

Welcome to Sea Star, the newest condo-hotel in Becici, Budva. The hotel will be opening in June 2023, and we are excited to offer you the opportunity to own a fully furnished studio apartment with a terrace.

The hotel is located right on the seafront, with the beach just steps away from your front door. There are two swimming pools – one pool is located on the first floor and the other is on the XIIth floor, both of which are free for all guests to use.

The hotel has two restaurants, a sauna, and a gym. All of these amenities are available for our guests.

The Studio apartments are available on the 6th and 7th floors, and they range in size from 35 to 43 square meters. Each apartment comes fully furnished and includes a terrace.

The condo-hotel is perfect for those who want to enjoy the beauty of the Budva coast while still having access to all of the amenities of a luxury hotel. Contact us today to learn more about available apartments and to schedule a viewing.

Becici, Montenegro

