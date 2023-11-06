Two-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Tivat (UP-5)

Welcome to the stunning 2-bedroom apartment in the new complex in Ruljine, Tivat. Currently in the construction process, this is an excellent opportunity to own a new property at a lower price.

The building consists of 5 floors, with an option to choose your preferred floor. The apartment sizes range from 51.16 to 70.06 square meters.

One of the highlights of this apartment is its terrace, offering a peaceful space to relax and enjoy the surrounding beauty. The apartment also boasts a view of the yard and Adriatic sea, providing an idyllic backdrop for daily living.

Located in a quiet area, the complex provides an excellent opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. And also it is close to the center, shops, Porto Montenegro, the beaches, and other necessary infrastructure.

Additionally, you can buy a parking place under the building for 20.000 euros to ensure secure and convenient access to your vehicle.

The new complex is set to be a little city within the city, providing a wide range of amenities and services, making it an excellent choice for investors as well as owner-occupiers. There are also other apartments available for sale, including 1-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to secure your very own 2-bedroom apartment in this exciting new development. Contact us today to learn more and arrange a viewing.