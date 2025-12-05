  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential complex Centrale

Residential complex Centrale

, Montenegro
from
$361,384
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 38121
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 19
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/06/2026

Location

Show on map

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Centrale — the new center of life in Luštica Bay Centrale in Luštica Bay is a district created not as a classic resort quarter by the sea, but as a full-fledged Mediterranean center for year-round living. Everything here is built around everyday comfort: pedestrian streets without cars, a central square with cafes and restaurants, shops, sports infrastructure, a school, relaxation spaces, and quick access to all areas of Luštica Bay. Unlike Marina Village with its pronounced yacht marina atmosphere, Centrale feels calmer and more residential. It is a place where life continues not only in summer. In the morning, people go for coffee or a workout, in the evening they meet for dinner, stroll around the square, or spend time on the terraces. What is Centrale The district is located between Marina Village and the future golf complex The Peaks and is gradually becoming the central part of the entire Luštica Bay project. The project includes: residential residences of various formatsspacious public spacespedestrian streets and squaresshops and restaurantsan international schoola medical centersports infrastructurerecreation areas and green spacesThe architecture of Centrale is executed in a modern Mediterranean style: natural stone, light facades, open terraces, large windows, and a calm natural palette. The district is designed with an emphasis on a pedestrian lifestyle — wide walking zones, minimal car traffic, and plenty of greenery. Residents of Centrale also receive access to all the infrastructure of Luštica Bay: beaches and beach clubsmarina and promenade5-star hotel The Chedi Luštica Baytennis and padel courtsfuture golf club and golf academyspa center and wellness infrastructureconcierge service24/7 security and property maintenanceWho is Centrale for Centrale is chosen by those who value not only the resort atmosphere by the sea but also comfortable daily life within a modern coastal district. It is convenient to live here permanently, spend several months a year, or work remotely while maintaining access to all the complex's infrastructure. Location Centrale is located on the Luštica peninsula near Tivat and the Bay of Kotor. Tivat Airport — about 15 minutesKotor — about 20 minutesBudva — about 35–40 minutesDubrovnik Airport — about 1 hourInvestment potential Centrale is considered one of the most promising districts within Luštica Bay due to its concept of a full-fledged residential center. While Marina Village has already formed as a coastal district by the marina, Centrale continues to actively develop along with infrastructure, commercial spaces, and demand for year-round living. For buyers, this is not just real estate by the sea, but an opportunity to become part of a new Mediterranean district that is gradually turning into a full-fledged modern city on the Adriatic.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 39.2 – 69.0
Price per m², USD 7,402 – 10,249
Apartment price, USD 361,384 – 521,999
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 96.9
Price per m², USD 7,693
Apartment price, USD 745,712

Location on the map

, Montenegro
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

05.12.2025
Land in Montenegro: Prices, Areas, and How a Foreigner Can Buy a Plot
08.10.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
All news
You are viewing
Residential complex Centrale
, Montenegro
from
$361,384
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Montenegro Residence Permit in 2026
28.05.2026
Montenegro Residence Permit in 2026
Montenegro Citizenship Requirements
06.05.2026
Montenegro Citizenship Requirements
Land in Montenegro: Prices, Areas, and How a Foreigner Can Buy a Plot
05.12.2025
Land in Montenegro: Prices, Areas, and How a Foreigner Can Buy a Plot
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
05.11.2025
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
29.10.2025
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
08.10.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Show all publications