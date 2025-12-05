Residential complex Centrale

Centrale — the new center of life in Luštica Bay Centrale in Luštica Bay is a district created not as a classic resort quarter by the sea, but as a full-fledged Mediterranean center for year-round living. Everything here is built around everyday comfort: pedestrian streets without cars, a central square with cafes and restaurants, shops, sports infrastructure, a school, relaxation spaces, and quick access to all areas of Luštica Bay. Unlike Marina Village with its pronounced yacht marina atmosphere, Centrale feels calmer and more residential. It is a place where life continues not only in summer. In the morning, people go for coffee or a workout, in the evening they meet for dinner, stroll around the square, or spend time on the terraces. What is Centrale The district is located between Marina Village and the future golf complex The Peaks and is gradually becoming the central part of the entire Luštica Bay project. The project includes: residential residences of various formatsspacious public spacespedestrian streets and squaresshops and restaurantsan international schoola medical centersports infrastructurerecreation areas and green spacesThe architecture of Centrale is executed in a modern Mediterranean style: natural stone, light facades, open terraces, large windows, and a calm natural palette. The district is designed with an emphasis on a pedestrian lifestyle — wide walking zones, minimal car traffic, and plenty of greenery. Residents of Centrale also receive access to all the infrastructure of Luštica Bay: beaches and beach clubsmarina and promenade5-star hotel The Chedi Luštica Baytennis and padel courtsfuture golf club and golf academyspa center and wellness infrastructureconcierge service24/7 security and property maintenanceWho is Centrale for Centrale is chosen by those who value not only the resort atmosphere by the sea but also comfortable daily life within a modern coastal district. It is convenient to live here permanently, spend several months a year, or work remotely while maintaining access to all the complex's infrastructure. Location Centrale is located on the Luštica peninsula near Tivat and the Bay of Kotor. Tivat Airport — about 15 minutesKotor — about 20 minutesBudva — about 35–40 minutesDubrovnik Airport — about 1 hourInvestment potential Centrale is considered one of the most promising districts within Luštica Bay due to its concept of a full-fledged residential center. While Marina Village has already formed as a coastal district by the marina, Centrale continues to actively develop along with infrastructure, commercial spaces, and demand for year-round living. For buyers, this is not just real estate by the sea, but an opportunity to become part of a new Mediterranean district that is gradually turning into a full-fledged modern city on the Adriatic.