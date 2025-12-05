  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Neksus

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$1,169
Residential complex Neksus
ID: 33324
Last update: 11/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Nexus, Kawach. Premium class apartments by the sea with a residence permit. Installment. Delivery 2026

Text of the announcement:

Premium residential complex Nexus in Montenegro is an investment in the lifestyle of the Adriatic Sea.

The complex is located in the exclusive area of Kavach (Boka Kotor) - it is only 5 minutes from Tivat airport and 10 minutes to the historical center of Kotor. The perfect balance between privacy in nature and the availability of all tourist infrastructure.

📍 Location:

  • Tivat Airport - 5 minutes by car

  • Kotor (Old Town) – 10-15 minutes

  • Port Novi - the center of yachting

  • First-class Adriatic beaches within walking distance

🏛 Architecture and concept:
Elegant lines, panoramic glazing and organic integration into the landscape. The windows offer views of the mountains and the Adriatic Sea. This is not just an apartment, but a personal resort of European level.

✨ The infrastructure within the complex:

  • ✅ Year-round panoramic pool (adult + children) with sea views

  • ✅ Restaurant with author's kitchen

  • ✅ Coworking and lounge areas for work and rest

  • ✅ Cozy gardens, walking paths, playground

  • ✅ Underground parking with charging stations for electric vehicles

  • ✅ Closed area, video surveillance 24/7

  • ✅ Professional management company (service, cleaning, concierge)

📐 Planning:
Spacious apartments with thoughtful layouts. High quality of construction, modern technologies, the possibility of individual finishing.

💎 Why it is a profitable investment:

  1. Residence permit of Montenegro - the purchase of real estate gives the right to obtain a residence permit.

  2. The growing market - Kavach and Tivat - is a point of attraction for tourists and investors, prices are steadily growing.

  3. Liquidity - apartments in premium complexes are always in demand for rent.

  4. Management - you can take through the Criminal Code and receive passive income in euros.

💰 Terms of purchase:

  • Installment from the developer on favorable terms

  • Possibility of payment in rubles/cryptocurrency/cash

  • Full legal support of the turnkey transaction

🗓 Delivery of the complex: 2026

Ready to provide:

  • Plannings and current prices for lots

  • Record of the project presentation

  • Individual installment calculation

  • Consultation on a residence permit

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
