Residential complex Neksus

Premium residential complex Nexus in Montenegro is an investment in the lifestyle of the Adriatic Sea.

The complex is located in the exclusive area of Kavach (Boka Kotor) - it is only 5 minutes from Tivat airport and 10 minutes to the historical center of Kotor. The perfect balance between privacy in nature and the availability of all tourist infrastructure.

📍 Location:

Tivat Airport - 5 minutes by car

Kotor (Old Town) – 10-15 minutes

Port Novi - the center of yachting

First-class Adriatic beaches within walking distance

🏛 Architecture and concept:

Elegant lines, panoramic glazing and organic integration into the landscape. The windows offer views of the mountains and the Adriatic Sea. This is not just an apartment, but a personal resort of European level.

✨ The infrastructure within the complex:

✅ Year-round panoramic pool (adult + children) with sea views

✅ Restaurant with author's kitchen

✅ Coworking and lounge areas for work and rest

✅ Cozy gardens, walking paths, playground

✅ Underground parking with charging stations for electric vehicles

✅ Closed area, video surveillance 24/7

✅ Professional management company (service, cleaning, concierge)

📐 Planning:

Spacious apartments with thoughtful layouts. High quality of construction, modern technologies, the possibility of individual finishing.

💎 Why it is a profitable investment:

Residence permit of Montenegro - the purchase of real estate gives the right to obtain a residence permit. The growing market - Kavach and Tivat - is a point of attraction for tourists and investors, prices are steadily growing. Liquidity - apartments in premium complexes are always in demand for rent. Management - you can take through the Criminal Code and receive passive income in euros.

💰 Terms of purchase:

Installment from the developer on favorable terms

Possibility of payment in rubles/cryptocurrency/cash

Full legal support of the turnkey transaction

🗓 Delivery of the complex: 2026

