Residential complex Neksus

Nexus, Kawach. Premium class apartments by the sea with a residence permit. Installment. Delivery 2026
Text of the announcement:
Premium residential complex Nexus in Montenegro is an investment in the lifestyle of the Adriatic Sea.
The complex is located in the exclusive area of Kavach (Boka Kotor) - it is only 5 minutes from Tivat airport and 10 minutes to the historical center of Kotor. The perfect balance between privacy in nature and the availability of all tourist infrastructure.
📍 Location:
Tivat Airport - 5 minutes by car
Kotor (Old Town) – 10-15 minutes
Port Novi - the center of yachting
First-class Adriatic beaches within walking distance
🏛 Architecture and concept:
Elegant lines, panoramic glazing and organic integration into the landscape. The windows offer views of the mountains and the Adriatic Sea. This is not just an apartment, but a personal resort of European level.
✨ The infrastructure within the complex:
✅ Year-round panoramic pool (adult + children) with sea views
✅ Restaurant with author's kitchen
✅ Coworking and lounge areas for work and rest
✅ Cozy gardens, walking paths, playground
✅ Underground parking with charging stations for electric vehicles
✅ Closed area, video surveillance 24/7
✅ Professional management company (service, cleaning, concierge)
📐 Planning:
Spacious apartments with thoughtful layouts. High quality of construction, modern technologies, the possibility of individual finishing.
💎 Why it is a profitable investment:
Residence permit of Montenegro - the purchase of real estate gives the right to obtain a residence permit.
The growing market - Kavach and Tivat - is a point of attraction for tourists and investors, prices are steadily growing.
Liquidity - apartments in premium complexes are always in demand for rent.
Management - you can take through the Criminal Code and receive passive income in euros.
💰 Terms of purchase:
Installment from the developer on favorable terms
Possibility of payment in rubles/cryptocurrency/cash
Full legal support of the turnkey transaction
🗓 Delivery of the complex: 2026
Ready to provide:
Plannings and current prices for lots
Record of the project presentation
Individual installment calculation
Consultation on a residence permit