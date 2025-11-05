  1. Realting.com
Residential complex KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA POD KLUC V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE KLASSA PREMIUM

Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
4
ID: 32848
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 538021
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential complex KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA POD KLUC V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE KLASSA PREMIUM
Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
