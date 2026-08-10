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Houses for sale in Republic of The Gambia

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Sukuta
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West Coast Division
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13 properties total found
Townhouse in Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
Townhouse
Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
Experience the best of Bijilo living in this stunning 2-storey row house, perfectly situated…
$40,651
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
House
Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
$203,640
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Bartukunku, Republic of The Gambia
House
Bartukunku, Republic of The Gambia
Sanyang, One of the Gambia's premier residential destinations, presents a stunning new fully…
$94,595
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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TekceTekce
House in Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
House
Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
Sukuta, Kombo North, The Gambia, presents this stunning 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom single-family …
$344,828
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Sanyang, Republic of The Gambia
House
Sanyang, Republic of The Gambia
Sanyang, One of the Gambia's premier residential destinations, presents a stunning new fully…
$202,156
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Jambanjelly, Republic of The Gambia
House
Jambanjelly, Republic of The Gambia
$82,759
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Brufut, Republic of The Gambia
House
Brufut, Republic of The Gambia
$179,310
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Serrekunda, Republic of The Gambia
House
Serrekunda, Republic of The Gambia
ABC Real Estate offers you this property for those looking to buy close to all catchment are…
$137,931
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Brikama, Republic of The Gambia
House
Brikama, Republic of The Gambia
A beautiful home is a harmonious blend of elegance, comfort, and warmth, creating a space th…
$214,865
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Tanji, Republic of The Gambia
House
Tanji, Republic of The Gambia
$114,370
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Ghanatown, Republic of The Gambia
House
Ghanatown, Republic of The Gambia
$73,969
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Bonto, Republic of The Gambia
House
Bonto, Republic of The Gambia
Nestled between lush green spaces and near the vibrant city life of Brikama, this plot locat…
$47,297
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Brikama, Republic of The Gambia
House
Brikama, Republic of The Gambia
Experience the perfect blend of comfort and convenience in this stunning single-family house…
$75,862
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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