New Construction Apartments in Republic of The Gambia

Apartment building The Platinum Tower
Serrekunda, Republic of The Gambia
from
$105,262
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 11
Studios and 2 & 3 Bedroom Fully Furnished Apartments | Platinum Tower | Cape Point Experience Luxury Oceanfront Living at Platinum Tower in Cape Point. Welcome to Platinum Tower – The Gambia’s premier luxury development perfectly positioned in the prestigious Capepoint neighbourhood of…
Agency
GamRealty
Apartment building The Hub Luxury Apartments for Sale | Senegambia Strip
Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
from
$114,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Luxury Apartments for Sale | Senegambia Strip The Hub – Luxury Living in the Heart of Senegambia Prices start from $114,000 for a 1-bedroom apartment Discover a new standard of living at The Hub, an exceptional luxury apartment complex located in the vibrant heart of Gambia’s renowned…
Agency
GamRealty
