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Villas for sale in Ta Xbiex, Malta

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ta Xbiex, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ta Xbiex, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
A hard to come by fully detached corner villa in one of the most prestigious area of Ta Xbie…
Price on request
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