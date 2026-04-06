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Business for Sale in San Ġwann, Malta

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Commercial property in Naxxar, Malta
Commercial property
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
brand new block block being built in naxxar ( san pawl ta targa ) apartment starting from 3…
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Commercial property in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Commercial property
Birżebbuġa, Malta
A large 10 car garage available in a very good area in Birzebbugia
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Office in Marsa, Malta
Office
Marsa, Malta
This 282sqm office building in Marsa offers a strategic investment opportunity, combining hi…
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Commercial property in San Ġwann, Malta
Commercial property
San Ġwann, Malta
2 car garage, basement level
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Commercial property in Qawra, Malta
Commercial property
Qawra, Malta
A 1 + semi basement car garage with window in Qawra
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Commercial property in Tarxien, Malta
Commercial property
Tarxien, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A selection of Maisonettes /Apartments and Penthouses The highlight of this property is the …
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Commercial property in Mosta, Malta
Commercial property
Mosta, Malta
A limited selection of secure private garages is available for purchase in a prime Mosta loc…
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Commercial property in Mellieħa, Malta
Commercial property
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A Class 4B semi basement shop class
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Commercial property in Xagħra, Malta
Commercial property
Xagħra, Malta
It is one of only two garages left in the new development in Victoria not far from the hospi…
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Commercial property in Għajnsielem, Malta
Commercial property
Għajnsielem, Malta
Located in Ghajnsielem, Gozo, this lock-up garage offers a rare opportunity to acquire a spa…
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Commercial property in Msida, Malta
Commercial property
Msida, Malta
An exceptional for sale property in Msida offering rare parking and storage possibilities. T…
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Commercial property in Gudja, Malta
Commercial property
Gudja, Malta
Property measuring approximately 1 tumolo currently consists of a garage and yard. Permits i…
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