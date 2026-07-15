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Hotels for sale in San Ġwann, Malta

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Hotel in San Ġwann, Malta
Hotel
San Ġwann, Malta
8 Floors ( 600 sqm ) 75 sqm x 8 floors 11 rooms with private Toilets Cafetteria street Lev…
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