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  2. Malta
  3. Gżira
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Gżira, Malta

сommercial properties
12
1 property total found
Shop in Gżira, Malta
Shop
Gżira, Malta
Brand new finished commercial property in a busy road Gzira Ideal for both shop or office Gr…
Price on request
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