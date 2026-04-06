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Townhouses for sale in Attard, Malta

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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A charming townhouse in Attard that blends character and potential. Stepping inside, you're …
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