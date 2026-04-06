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  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Attard, Malta

сommercial properties
22
1 property total found
Shop in Attard, Malta
Shop
Attard, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
A 4B class shop in Mriehel in a prime area with good passing trade ideal for a hairdresser s…
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