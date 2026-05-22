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Bungalows for sale in Attard, Malta

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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Located in a highly desirable and exceptionally quiet residential area of Attard, this charm…
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