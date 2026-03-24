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Monthly rent of real estate in Vilnius County, Lithuania

Vilnius
164
188 properties total found
4 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
VILNIAUS SIENAMIESČIO ŠIRDYJE NUOMOJAMI ERDVŪS 4 KAMBARIŲ IŠSKIRTINIAI APARTAMENTAI. APARTAM…
$2,604
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4/5
$404
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
The 2 CABLES HAVE BEEN REMOVED IN A DIFFICULTY PROJECT, THE MOST MINUTES FROM THE CITY CENTR…
$808
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/4
REMOVED NEW CONSOLIDATED 2-room BUTAS 3, NEW VILNIO INFORMATION EXPOSURES: • From the begin…
$573
per month
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Commercial property 82 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 82 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
$1,136
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/5
EXPOSURES 1 CAMCAL BUT IN VISORS, VISORS G.! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ No agency fee s…
$612
per month
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/9
$914
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/9
$868
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/5
2 rooms apartment for rent in newly renovated house. This is an exclusive place to live in t…
$804
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/4
FOR EXPLANATORY SPACE AND COUPLING IN VILNIUS SENAMIOR, PREVIOUS PLANT, SLAUGHTER. .........…
$1,039
per month
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
A new sublocalized NAMAS with a terrace (James Šimkevičius street) ADDITIONAL INFORMATION •…
$2,315
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/9
$868
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/5
$577
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/6
$566
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/5
LOCATED FUEL G. 35A, WILNIUS NEW INSTALLATION OF THE TWO ANGALES WITH THERASA. Paupys is the…
$1,149
per month
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/3
$980
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5/9
HANDLING 1 (ONE) CASTLE ON THE ROAD PLANT, LEARNING GIVEN IN THE GREENS! For an additional p…
$554
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 3/5
$520
per month
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Commercial property 27 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 27 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
$519
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 7/21
HANDLING 1 CASTLE BUTTER IN COHESION! It is a STRATEGIC SIGNIFICANT LOCATION, DISTRIBUTION O…
$635
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
LOCATED FUEL G. 35A, WILNIUS NEW INSTALLATION OF THE TWO ANGALES WITH THERASA. Paupys is the…
$1,149
per month
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Commercial property 53 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 53 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
$464
per month
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Commercial property 236 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 236 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 236 m²
Floor 3
$1,255
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4/4
$522
per month
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Commercial property 122 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 122 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 122 m²
Floor 1
$2,319
per month
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Commercial property 37 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 37 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
$696
per month
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Commercial property 45 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 45 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 45 m²
Floor 5
$754
per month
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Commercial property 2 000 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 000 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 2
$6,956
per month
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Commercial property 50 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 50 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
$522
per month
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2 room apartment in Salos, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Salos, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/2
$580
per month
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Property types in Vilnius County

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