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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Vilnius County, Lithuania

Vilnius
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76 properties total found
4 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
VILNIAUS SIENAMIESČIO ŠIRDYJE NUOMOJAMI ERDVŪS 4 KAMBARIŲ IŠSKIRTINIAI APARTAMENTAI. APARTAM…
$2,604
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4/5
$404
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
The 2 CABLES HAVE BEEN REMOVED IN A DIFFICULTY PROJECT, THE MOST MINUTES FROM THE CITY CENTR…
$808
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/4
REMOVED NEW CONSOLIDATED 2-room BUTAS 3, NEW VILNIO INFORMATION EXPOSURES: • From the begin…
$573
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/5
EXPOSURES 1 CAMCAL BUT IN VISORS, VISORS G.! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ No agency fee s…
$612
per month
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/9
$914
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/9
$868
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/5
2 rooms apartment for rent in newly renovated house. This is an exclusive place to live in t…
$804
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/4
FOR EXPLANATORY SPACE AND COUPLING IN VILNIUS SENAMIOR, PREVIOUS PLANT, SLAUGHTER. .........…
$1,039
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/9
$868
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/5
$577
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/6
$566
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/5
LOCATED FUEL G. 35A, WILNIUS NEW INSTALLATION OF THE TWO ANGALES WITH THERASA. Paupys is the…
$1,149
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5/9
HANDLING 1 (ONE) CASTLE ON THE ROAD PLANT, LEARNING GIVEN IN THE GREENS! For an additional p…
$554
per month
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/3
$980
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 3/5
$520
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 7/21
HANDLING 1 CASTLE BUTTER IN COHESION! It is a STRATEGIC SIGNIFICANT LOCATION, DISTRIBUTION O…
$635
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
LOCATED FUEL G. 35A, WILNIUS NEW INSTALLATION OF THE TWO ANGALES WITH THERASA. Paupys is the…
$1,149
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4/4
$522
per month
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2 room apartment in Salos, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Salos, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/2
$580
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
Newly furnished 2 CABLES BUT with underground PARKING SENAMIESTIS, Šv.GALGĖs str. ADDITIONA…
$1,151
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/3
$1,275
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 4/4
$522
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
$927
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
$869
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/5
$667
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/5
REMOVED neat and bright BUTAS with a strategically convenient place - VIRGULISKĖSE (Superliš…
$573
per month
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4 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/4
RENTAL stylish and comfortable apartment with AUTONOMOUS SILDIMU ANAKALNIje (Smilio g. 17, n…
$1,565
per month
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/9
The 3 CABLES WITH TWO LOGBOYS IN CHEMICAL, TUSCULAR G. 3 rooms apartment for rent in a strat…
$802
per month
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3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/6
$967
per month
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