  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Vilnius County, Lithuania

Vilnius
186
Trakai
9
Ukmerge
9
Raisteniskes
7
127 properties total found
House in Darzininkai, Lithuania
House
Darzininkai, Lithuania
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Extremely beautiful place for sale with PFLP APDAILA two-storey 152 sqm, 5 rooms, double hou…
$335,789
House in Didieji Gulbinai, Lithuania
House
Didieji Gulbinai, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
PRIVATE LIVE QUARTERS WITH UNIQUE INFRASTRUCTURE! The project has created a private, cozy en…
$336,236
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE YAUKUS, KIKALIS NAM 4! This is the ideal solution for those who are looking for comfort…
$427,500
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
Imagine a life where the luxury is mixed with the harmony of nature. Modern architecture, el…
$880,989
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold UNIQUE WITH 6 CASTLE HOUSEHOLDS! In 1993, construction, quiet environment and natural …
$295,029
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 449 m²
Number of floors 3
A spacious house with own recreation area for sale! The house is ideally suited for your co…
$551,477
House in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
House
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
$283,829
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
THE NEW HOUSEHOLD WITH THE ERDHR'S NEGOTIATIONS IN THE ROAD ENVIRONMENT BUT NOT COVERED FROM…
$393,300
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 14 m²
Number of floors 1
UNDERGROUND PARKING SPACE FOR SALE IN THE "HILL CITY" PROJECT! __________ "Hill City" is a n…
$17,374
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
DESCRIPTION A spacious, cozy house with a large terrace, garage and 6 a plot is sold. The…
$329,493
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF NEW GLASS AND SUBLOCATED HOUSEHOLD DRAWN UP TO THE FAMILY A rare find in a loved one…
$716,179
House in Grikieniai, Lithuania
House
Grikieniai, Lithuania
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale fully equipped individual dwelling house in Grikiene! _____________________________…
$321,690
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
For the sale, Ervdus House for a comfortable family life surrounded by forest on a boundary …
$238,134
House in Bendoriai, Lithuania
House
Bendoriai, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
A 1 -story house for sale in a closed quarter with a sophisticated sky and a spacious garage…
$357,440
House in Didziasalis, Lithuania
House
Didziasalis, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale of high -quality construction two -dimensional house, one -story stroke K. designed…
$207,260
House in Jogvilai, Lithuania
House
Jogvilai, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale garden house and sauna with 6.46 A and 6 a land plots (two garden plots next to eac…
$53,951
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE YOUCHES, LIGHT AND SPREADS BUILDING IN HONEY! .........................................…
$426,319
House in Buivydiskes, Lithuania
House
Buivydiskes, Lithuania
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale one -storey 133 m², 4 -room house connected through a garage !!! Housing is great f…
$321,795
House in Suderve, Lithuania
House
Suderve, Lithuania
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 2
An unfinished brick house with a 53-acre plot is for sale in Suderve. The plot has an old ga…
$177,142
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
A modern and high quality home with a spacious plot - the perfect choice for your family com…
$369,967
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 429 m²
Number of floors 2
INDIVIDUAL HOUSE SURROUNDED BY THE FOREST! ADVANTAGES OF THE HOUSE - quality house furnishi…
$725,878
House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
Half of a HOUSE on DECEMBER 17-OSIOS G. UKMERGĖ for sale -----------------------------------…
$61,289
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
A + + ENERGY CLASSES FOR THE NEW ACCOMPANYING HOUSEHOLD QUARTERS, SALES, SPREADS AND RATIONA…
$239,421
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
THE HOUSEHOLD WELL TO THE MAXIMUM SPACE OF THE HOUSEHOLD, AND THE HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD! _ _ _…
$454,783
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Brick 2A for sale. House with 14 A. plot near the center of Vilnius This is a great house fo…
$538,720
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
SENT TO THE HOUSEHOLD WITH SKIN 6 KNOWLEDGE, VILNIUS R. SAV. PRINCIPLES: One house has a ba…
$147,348
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale, already built (2 houses built by the project of interior designer are already in p…
$559,807
House in Buivydiskes, Lithuania
House
Buivydiskes, Lithuania
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious house with a spa area in Zujūnai eldership for sale! • Address: Vilniaus r. sav.…
$410,914
House in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
House
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
52 HOUSEHOLD SPREADING SPREADS AND LIQUES OF HOUSEHOLD, NETOLI GUILS EFISTER, 142 sq.m. WITH…
$331,029
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF NEW GLASS AND SUBLOCATED HOUSEHOLD DRAWN UP TO THE FAMILY A rare find in a loved one…
$703,588
Properties features in Vilnius County, Lithuania

