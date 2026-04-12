Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius city municipality
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in Vilnius city municipality, Lithuania

Vilnius
161
166 properties total found
Restaurant 340 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
UP UP
Restaurant 340 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
At Vilnius, Vilnius Street 16, a premium restaurant is offered for rent, located in the tour…
$16,606
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/4
New, cosy and spacious 51,10 sq.m. loft gallery for rent! Join the creative environment in …
$991
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 54 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 54 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
REGULATORY AMENDMENTS TO THE REGISTER (Tuvlita in the same building) • STRATEGY LOCATION • …
$350
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 7/21
HANDLING 1 CASTLE BUTTER IN COHESION! It is a STRATEGIC SIGNIFICANT LOCATION, DISTRIBUTION O…
$634
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/5
EXPOSURES TO THE PROCEEDINGS AND THE EXPOSURES OF 2 HOUSEHOLDS G. HOWEVER 2 rooms apartment…
$701
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/4
IN THE SECOND VILNIUS CENTRE, NEW, USEFUL GATH, SPREADING SPACE 27 KV.M., 2 CABAREA LOFTE WI…
$714
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
4 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/4
REMOVED SPACE AND VERY QUALITY INSTALLATED WITH A BUT OF 4 CABLES, IN TALIN GATV! TEST INFO…
$1,517
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/5
2-room apartment for rent in the center of Vilnius, with the view of Gedimino pr., and the S…
$864
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
REMOVABLE LIGHT AND SPREADS, WHETHER FIXED 2 KAMB. YOUR FREEDOM, THEY CAN FULL FROM THE CAR…
$921
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/6
MODERUS INSTALLATION IN MODERNY There are plenty of entertainment and leisure places: shops,…
$997
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/5
A DESIGN ASSISTANCE OF A DESIGN IN THE HIGH CLASSES OF SUBSTANCES HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED IN ON…
$737
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Land in Vilnius, Lithuania
Land
Vilnius, Lithuania
EXPOSURES G. 137, VILNIUS PRINCIPLES: - Possible lease term from 6 months; - LABAI spot - o…
$2,304
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
Floor 2/5
One room apartment for rent in newly renovated house Panerių str., New town. ---------------…
$403
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/7
EXCLUSIVE BUT 2 CAPSULES, HOWEVER, PULKO G. NEW "HILL CITY" PROJECT! .......................…
$937
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 7/9
CHEMICAL AND YELLOW 2 CABLES HAVE A HEADLAMP!!!! 2 rooms apartment for rent in Tuskulėnų g.…
$700
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/9
YOUR HOUSEHOLD 1 HOUSEHOLD WITH A LAW THERA! Looking for comfortable, modern housing in a q…
$577
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 8/9
LOWER YOUTH 2 CAPBASE BUILDING IN CAROLINLES There are plenty of entertainment and leisure …
$670
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly furnished cottage for rent in Kalniėnai, Kashubų g. ----------------------------------…
$1,634
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 18/20
THE 2 CARERES BEING WITH ERDVIA LOGIA IN THE DISTRIBUTION OF THE ARCHITECTOR! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ …
$875
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/4
Comfortable newly furnished apartment - studio in Naujoji (Meistrų g. 8), near the airport …
$519
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Salos, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Salos, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/2
LAST 2 CAPSULES BUT IN CURRENCY, MICRO -----------------------------------------------------…
$576
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/2
2 rooms apartment for rent in one of the most attractive districts of Vilnius - Šnipiškės. T…
$772
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 56 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 56 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
neat and comfortable commercial premises NEW (Šaltinių g., near Old Town) ADDITIONAL INFORM…
$1,161
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 44 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 44 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 44 m²
$81
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 200 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 200 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
$1,623
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment for rent in the Old Town of Vilnius ADDITIONAL INFORMATION • The apartment is alr…
$981
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/2
2 rooms. 61,33 sq.m apartment for rent in VILON CITY project (9 km to PC "BIG) with private …
$985
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 600 m² in Salos, Lithuania
Commercial property 600 m²
Salos, Lithuania
Area 600 m²
Floor 3
$4,173
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 32 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 32 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
$464
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 116 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 116 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Floor 2
$638
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių

Property types in Vilnius city municipality

apartments
houses
сommercial properties
Realting.com
Go