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Monthly rent of houses in Vilnius city municipality, Lithuania

Vilnius
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7 properties total found
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly furnished cottage for rent in Kalniėnai, Kashubų g. ----------------------------------…
$1,634
per month
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Agency
Capital
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
A new sublocalized NAMAS with a terrace (James Šimkevičius street) ADDITIONAL INFORMATION •…
$1,961
per month
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Capital
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 3
You can negotiate the lease term flexibly Possible sale 22.400 Eur. Rent is possible from mi…
$150
per month
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Capital
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 1
$209
per month
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Capital
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,507
per month
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Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
A new sublocalized NAMAS with a terrace (James Šimkevičius street) ADDITIONAL INFORMATION •…
$1,961
per month
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Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey cottage for rent with two ares plot in Avižieniai _ _ _ _ _ _ GENERAL: - Price: 1…
$1,434
per month
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Capital
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