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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Vilnius city municipality, Lithuania

Vilnius
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/4
New, cosy and spacious 51,10 sq.m. loft gallery for rent! Join the creative environment in …
$991
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 7/21
HANDLING 1 CASTLE BUTTER IN COHESION! It is a STRATEGIC SIGNIFICANT LOCATION, DISTRIBUTION O…
$634
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/5
EXPOSURES TO THE PROCEEDINGS AND THE EXPOSURES OF 2 HOUSEHOLDS G. HOWEVER 2 rooms apartment…
$701
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/4
IN THE SECOND VILNIUS CENTRE, NEW, USEFUL GATH, SPREADING SPACE 27 KV.M., 2 CABAREA LOFTE WI…
$714
per month
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4 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/4
REMOVED SPACE AND VERY QUALITY INSTALLATED WITH A BUT OF 4 CABLES, IN TALIN GATV! TEST INFO…
$1,517
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/5
2-room apartment for rent in the center of Vilnius, with the view of Gedimino pr., and the S…
$864
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
REMOVABLE LIGHT AND SPREADS, WHETHER FIXED 2 KAMB. YOUR FREEDOM, THEY CAN FULL FROM THE CAR…
$921
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/6
MODERUS INSTALLATION IN MODERNY There are plenty of entertainment and leisure places: shops,…
$997
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/5
A DESIGN ASSISTANCE OF A DESIGN IN THE HIGH CLASSES OF SUBSTANCES HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED IN ON…
$737
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
Floor 2/5
One room apartment for rent in newly renovated house Panerių str., New town. ---------------…
$403
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/7
EXCLUSIVE BUT 2 CAPSULES, HOWEVER, PULKO G. NEW "HILL CITY" PROJECT! .......................…
$937
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 7/9
CHEMICAL AND YELLOW 2 CABLES HAVE A HEADLAMP!!!! 2 rooms apartment for rent in Tuskulėnų g.…
$700
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/9
YOUR HOUSEHOLD 1 HOUSEHOLD WITH A LAW THERA! Looking for comfortable, modern housing in a q…
$577
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 8/9
LOWER YOUTH 2 CAPBASE BUILDING IN CAROLINLES There are plenty of entertainment and leisure …
$670
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 18/20
THE 2 CARERES BEING WITH ERDVIA LOGIA IN THE DISTRIBUTION OF THE ARCHITECTOR! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ …
$875
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/4
Comfortable newly furnished apartment - studio in Naujoji (Meistrų g. 8), near the airport …
$519
per month
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2 room apartment in Salos, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Salos, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/2
LAST 2 CAPSULES BUT IN CURRENCY, MICRO -----------------------------------------------------…
$576
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/2
2 rooms apartment for rent in one of the most attractive districts of Vilnius - Šnipiškės. T…
$772
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment for rent in the Old Town of Vilnius ADDITIONAL INFORMATION • The apartment is alr…
$981
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/2
2 rooms. 61,33 sq.m apartment for rent in VILON CITY project (9 km to PC "BIG) with private …
$985
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
$869
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 4/5
SETTLEMENT AND HEAT 1K WILL BE IN THE NEAR STUDENTS G., GEAR, Apartment is available from 1…
$518
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/4
SELECTED SOURCES OF NEW CONSTRUCTION PROJECT IN COLUMN 1 One-room apartment for rent in a s…
$723
per month
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1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/5
MODERNUS, YOUTH INSTALLATION, 1 KAMBARIO BUT - M. LOWERING GATH! _ _ _ _ _ The apartment is …
$579
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/3
$1,275
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/8
NEW REMOVED BY THE 2 HOUSEHOLD HOLDINGS G. COUNTRY JOMANTO PARKO! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Newly, qua…
$804
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 7/11
LEVELS AND YACK - MIESTO AND NATURE ON ONE HEADY! Compact apartment is equipped with a comfo…
$695
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/5
LOCATED FUEL G. 35A, WILNIUS NEW INSTALLATION OF THE TWO ANGALES WITH THERASA. Paupys is the…
$1,160
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/8
$1,159
per month
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2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment for rent in the Old Town of Vilnius ADDITIONAL INFORMATION • The apartment is alr…
$981
per month
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