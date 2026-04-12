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Monthly rent of commercial properties in Vilnius city municipality, Lithuania

Vilnius
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91 property total found
Restaurant 340 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
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Restaurant 340 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
At Vilnius, Vilnius Street 16, a premium restaurant is offered for rent, located in the tour…
$16,606
per month
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Commercial property 54 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 54 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
REGULATORY AMENDMENTS TO THE REGISTER (Tuvlita in the same building) • STRATEGY LOCATION • …
$350
per month
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Commercial property 56 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 56 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
neat and comfortable commercial premises NEW (Šaltinių g., near Old Town) ADDITIONAL INFORM…
$1,161
per month
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Commercial property 44 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 44 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 44 m²
$81
per month
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Commercial property 200 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 200 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
$1,623
per month
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Commercial property 600 m² in Salos, Lithuania
Commercial property 600 m²
Salos, Lithuania
Area 600 m²
Floor 3
$4,173
per month
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Commercial property 32 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 32 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
$464
per month
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Commercial property 116 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 116 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Floor 2
$638
per month
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Commercial property 17 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 17 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITIES! MODERNUS BIURAS VERSLO CENTRE "GOŠTAUTO 8" TO WHITE TILTO! Looking …
$581
per month
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Commercial property 126 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 126 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Floor 2
LOSSES 126 KV.M. PREMISES OF TREATMENT ALLOCATION IN DIFFERENT HEADS - BIRDS G. / FLEXIBLE M…
$4,617
per month
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Commercial property 31 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 31 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 31 m²
$580
per month
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Commercial property 56 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 56 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
$639
per month
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Commercial property 9 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 9 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 9 m²
Floor 1
COLUMNS IN THE PREVIOUS PART OF VILNIUS MIESTO, SENAMIESH, DURING THE TRIBUNAL The agency fe…
$288
per month
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Commercial property 37 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 37 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
LOSSES Comfortable rooms with parking (inside courtyard) in A.Smetas street (near the bank o…
$583
per month
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Commercial property 1 062 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 062 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 1 062 m²
Floor 1
$3,694
per month
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Commercial property 15 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 15 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 15 m²
Floor 1
$556
per month
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Commercial property 53 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 53 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
$812
per month
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Commercial property 100 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 100 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
$1,275
per month
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Commercial property 67 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 67 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
$813
per month
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Commercial property 27 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 27 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
$519
per month
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Commercial property 600 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 600 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 600 m²
Floor 1
$3,786
per month
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Commercial property 120 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 120 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Floor 4
$1,530
per month
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Commercial property 45 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 45 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
$524
per month
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Commercial property 175 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 175 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 175 m²
Floor 1
$3,012
per month
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Office in Vilnius, Lithuania
Office
Vilnius, Lithuania
Number of floors 17
Rent of office space in new office buildings of class A+ and A++     Minimum rental pe…
$1,075
per month
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Commercial property 1 267 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 267 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 1 267 m²
Floor 1
$7,860
per month
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Commercial property 85 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 85 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
$696
per month
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Commercial property 420 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 420 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 420 m²
Floor 1
The premises suitable for production, storage or industrial activities are rented in a pictu…
$3,417
per month
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Commercial property 88 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 88 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 88 m²
$638
per month
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Commercial property 51 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 51 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
$1,473
per month
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