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Houses for sale in Vilnius city municipality, Lithuania

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Vilnius
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140 properties total found
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF MODERNUS ONE-HAUTE HOUSEHOLD IN KVARTALE VILNIUM, FABRIKO G. For those looking for c…
$457,972
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
PARKYDAM A + ENERGY CLASSES AND QUALITY INSTALLATIONS WITH THE EXCLUSIVE DESIGNATION OF THE …
$348,551
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF NEW CONSTRUCTION A + SUBLOCATED HOUSEHOLDS WITH PARTS APDAILA, VILNIUS MIESTE, PROJE…
$318,102
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TekceTekce
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
SALES FOR DIFFERENT YOUTH, FITTED, INDIVIDUAL HOUSEHOLDS IN THE FIELD Looking for a home wh…
$369,818
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
NEW COLLOCATED HOUSEHOLD! For sale modern A + + class sublocated home in a quiet area of Baj…
$319,618
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF NEW CONSTRUCTION A + SUBLOCATED HOUSEHOLDS WITH PARTS APDAILA, VILNIUS MIESTE, PROJE…
$309,824
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
SENT SPACE AND NORMAL 125 KNOWLEDGE. Looking for a home where the peace of nature and the c…
$553,130
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern, new building single house in Vaidotai, Vilnius city! A stylish and functional 4-roo…
$310,858
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE INSTALLATED HOUSEHOLD WITH AUDIBLE AND FIRST NETOLNIUS CITY. SPECIAL PRICES FOR OPEN DA…
$149,433
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
A newly-built village A 108 sq.m. double house is sold in the castle away from the main stre…
$237,657
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
NEW MARKET! A LAUGHTERHOUSE OF A SINGLE ARCHITECTURE IS SENT IN THE ROAD LIVE PREMIUM. THE F…
$214,471
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is sold with 177 sq.m. in Paneriai. The house is located in a quiet and orderly s…
$283,370
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4 bedroom house in Vilnius, Lithuania
4 bedroom house
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious, well-built and fully equipped house on a plot of 9 hectares. The infrastructure is…
$539,910
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
For those who want more peace and space - with their own yard, terrace and place for cars wi…
$307,097
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 2
The beautiful ruins of the Verguva Hydro Reserve offer an exclusive 172 sq.m. 5-room, A + cl…
$1,68M
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF NEW CONSTRUCTION A + SUBLOCATED HOUSEHOLDS WITH PARTS APDAILA, VILNIUS MIESTE, PROJE…
$303,737
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF NEW CONSTRUCTION A + INSTALLATED FOR SUBLOCATED HOUSE, VILNIUS MIESTE, PROJECT MODER…
$414,738
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE GLASS AND YOUTH INSTALLATED HOUSEHOLDS IN THE WORLD "LANGUAGE PRESSURE" IN THE LIVESTOC…
$460,356
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 1
Sending 4 CAPSULES RECORDING HOUSEHOLD WITH SUSTAINABLE APPEAL! The house will be transferre…
$526,060
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF PRAPANNGA IN THE HOUSEHOLD MANAGEMENT OF CHARNECKY GIVEN SIGNATAR QUARTER! AREAS EXE…
$521,486
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 798 m²
Number of floors 3
SALE OF A INDIVIDUAL BUILDINGS OF 800 KNOWLEDGE. --- One of the most promising places in Vil…
$2,31M
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
PILAITAS, MY 12, ROAD TO MIESTO CENTRE, SALE QUALITY INSTALLATIONS, SELECTS AND FUNCTIONALLY…
$613,271
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold SOUTHERN PROJECT 5 CAPSULES, 2 WHEEL HOUSEHOLDS IN LOBIA G. 9, VILNIUS AREA. The house…
$365,615
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF NEW CONSTRUCTION A + SUBLOCATED HOUSEHOLDS WITH PARTS APDAILA, VILNIUS MIESTE, PROJE…
$318,102
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF LEBASE YAUKUS, STYLLY INSTALLATED WITH 4 HOUSEHOLD NAMAS! * QUALITY CONSTRUCTION OF…
$346,707
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
WHOLESALE SALE OF GLASS AND PRACTICAL INSTALLATION Looking for a home where you can settle…
$347,385
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
YACK, MODERUS NAM IN CALNATIONS WITH A MAXIMUM SLAUGHTER! House in Kalnėnai village, this is…
$436,681
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR SALE EXCLUSIVELY DESIGNED, QUALITY AND LUXURIOUSLY FURNISHED 4-ROOM COTTAGE WITH LAND IN…
$395,180
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
In the already formed new building house, surrounded by forest, sold PFLP APDAILA Two-storey…
$381,111
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
In the paneriai, the modern one-storey house of new construction is sold. Near the forests, …
$252,726
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Properties features in Vilnius city municipality, Lithuania

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